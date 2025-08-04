How much did Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and all winners earn at USATF National Championships? Complete prize money breakdown

Noah Lyles has been a force to be reckoned with at the 2025 USA Track and Field Championships, winning the 200m event in 19.63 to lock his place in the World Championships and claim the prize money. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone forwent her signature 400m hurdles to unfurl her prowess in the open 400, and walked home with the same amount as Lyles.

The 2025 USA Track and Field Championships were underway from July 31-August 3,2025. Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and Rai Benjamin were in contention in their respective events, giving tough competition to other world medalists and college athletes.

The significant top finishers like Noah Lyles (200m), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m), Rai Benjamin (men's 400m hurdles), Dalilah Muhammad (women's 400m hurdles), Cole Hocker (men's 5000m), and field icon, Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), won $8,800.

Second finishers earned $6,600 and third finishers, like Gabby Thomas in the 200m, took home $4,400.

Here is the complete breakdown of the prize money at the 2025 USATF National Outdoor Championships

1st - $8,800

2nd - $6,600

3rd - $4,400

4th - $3,300

5th - $2,200

6th - $1,100

7th - $1,100

Sha'Carri Richardson competed in the 100m heats but withdrew from the finals. She ran in the 200m but narrowly missed to qualify for the 2025 Worlds.

Noah Lyles opened up about his disliking for the smaller races in the beginning of the season

Noah Lyles have missed a major part of the beginning of the 2025 season as he recovered from an ankle injury. He made his 100m debut at the London Diamond League and ran his first 200m at the Monaco stop. After his dominant kick-start to the National Champonships, he shared that the shorter races doesn't excite him enough since most athletes are not serious at that time of the year.

"I don't like easy races. I hate them. I don't like going to small races, the Florida Relays, the Tom Jones, the Texas Relays because they are not the fun. They're just like rust busters. You know, every body just comes up with the excuse of of, 'Oh, I'm just opening my season', like, Okay, we could be opening up our season, but we can be like going after, you know, and I'd rather be thrown into the fire rather than just you know, given a handout."

Lyles received a 100m bye into the 2025 World Championships and his pole finish in the 200m opened the path for a threepeat defense.

