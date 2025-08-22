How much did Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Katie Moon earn at Brussels Diamond League? Complete Prize money breakdown

The Brussels Diamond League 2025 took place on Friday, August 22, at the King Baudouin Stadium. It was the last leg of the 2025 Diamond League before the finals in Zurich, scheduled across two days next week.

The Brussels event saw an elite clash in the women's 100m field on Friday, featuring the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Jefferson-Wooden eventually won the race in this elite field with a time of 10.76 seconds and bagged an amount of $10,000.

Richardson came back strongly after early struggles in the season and clinched her first Diamond League podium of the season after finishing second in the race. Courtesy of this performance, she bagged $6000, while third and fourth-placed Darull Neita and Fraser-Pryce took home $4,000 and $3,000 respectively.

The men's 200m winner, Alexander Ogando, also bagged $10,000 during the event. He defeated prominent athletes such as Christian Coleman, Robert Gregory and Kyree King to win this handsome amount.

Notably, women's pole vault, women's 5000m and men's 3000m steeplechase winners, such as Katie Moon (pole vault women's), Ruben Querinjean (3000m steeplechase), earned much more in these events that were part of Diamond+ disciplines at the Brussels Diamond League. Second and third-placed contestants of these events bagged a sum of $10,000 and $6000, respectively.

Women's 100m winner Melissa Jefferson-Wooden opens up on being at the Brussels Diamond League for the first time

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Image via: Getty)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shared her emotions about being at the Brussels Diamond League for the first time in her career. Jefferson-Wooden came to the event with an unbeaten Diamond League record this season and victories at Silesia and Eugene.

Speaking at the press conference before the event, Jefferson-Wooden expressed her love for Brussels after being in the city for the first time. Additionally, she also shared that she wished to spend some time around the city. She said (via Wanda Diamond League, 6:10 onwards):

"I love it, actually. I love the fact that it's a small but big city also, a place where everyone can come and be seen for themselves. I learned that this is also the home of European Nations and also the United Nations. So, yeah definitely excited to go and explore the city as well."

Further in this conference, before the Brussels Diamond League, Jefferson-Wooden also remarked that her mentality has changed immensely. She said that she has worked on her strengths a lot coming into this season, going into the World Championships in Tokyo.

