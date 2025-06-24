How Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez helped USA to get into top-8 in 2nd week of VNL after initial struggles?

Former Nebraska Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez performed impressively for the national team during the second week of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League. Competing in her debut VNL event, Rodriguez arrived on the scene during the start of the second week, when the USA was 13th on the table.

The USA conceded a defeat in the opening clash of the first week against Italy, where they lost in three straight sets. They also lost 0-3 in their next fixture against Brazil and 2-3 to the Czech Republic. The USA's only win this week was against South Korea, where they won 3-0.

This losing momentum changed immensely for the US team after Rodriguez joined the team and impressed instantly with 17 digs during the 3-2 victory against Serbia in the second week. She continued this performance in the game against the Netherlands, scoring 11 digs and helping her side to a 3-0 win, along with Madison Skinner, who added 13 points.

The former Nebraska Volleyball captain also registered 15 digs during the game against France, which went to the final set and eventually won by the USA 3-2 after France made a comeback from being 2-0 down at the end of the second set. Notably, Skinner also scored 21 points to help the side to their third victory of the week. The USA only lost to Poland (1-3) during their second game of this week.

These victories, fueled by Rodriguez, in the second week, helped the United States reclaim the top eight rankings after being 13th at the end of the first week.

Lexi Rodriguez opens up about her debut VNL experience

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about her debut VNL appearance during the game against Serbia. Rodriguez expressed her excitement about playing in front of the packed away crowds.

Additionally, she also shared that she enjoyed playing with her national teammates during the match. She said (via Sports Illustrated):

"The fans were great and to play them in their home venue, you really felt the atmosphere. To come to five and battle alongside my teammates was so much fun. It was a wonderful day."

Speaking about the overall performance of the team after the crunch France game, US national team head coach Erik Sullivan lauded the team for pulling off the victory. He said:

"Those aren’t easy matches to manage. I think last week we let those moments get the better of us and to see us kind of fight through that and just be uncomfortable the whole night and find a way to win is a very valuable lesson" (via USA Volleyball).

Lexi Rodriguez is coming after her first pro volleyball season with LOVB Omaha. She and her team lost to LOVB Austin 3-0 during the finals of the tournament.

