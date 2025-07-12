How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Ed Murphey Classic? All about Olympic champion's next meet

American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing at the Ed Murphey Classic, an annual track and field competition which features some of the best athletes in the world. McLaughlin-Levrone has had a remarkable season so far, recently winning the 400m at the Prefontaine Classic held on July 5.

With the Ed Murphey Classic set to kick off at the University of Memphis on July 11th and 12th, we will give you information on how and where to watch McLaughlin-Levrone in action.

Where to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Ed Murphey Classic

The Ed Murphey Classic will be broadcast live on Puma's YouTube Channel, with fans able to watch free of cost. The livestream will be starting at 21:00 GMT on Friday, July 11th and running till July 12th.

The Watch Athletics website will also provide coverage of the event. McLaughlin-Levrone is set to run in the Open 400m event, with the main track events starting on Saturday, July 12th at 10:00 AM CST.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's schedule at the Ed Murphy Classic

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's schedule at the Ed Murphy Classic could feature a number of events, with the Women's 400m held at 6:00 pm CST and the Women’s 400m Invitational held at 9:15 P.M CST.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's 2025 season so far

McLaughlin-Levrone at the Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has had an impressive season so far, showing that she is still one of the best sprinters in the world. Before her win at the Prefontiane Classic, McLaughlin-Levrone competed at three Grand Slam Track meets, earning honors in each of them. She finished first in the 400m and 400m hurdles events held in Kingston and Miami, and also finished second in the 100m event held at the meet in Philadelphia.

McLaughlin-Levrone also had this to say on her performance at the Prefontaine Classic, expressing that she could've performed better. In an interview after she finished first in the 400m with a time of 49.43 seconds, she said (via Runnerspace): (0:06 onwards)

"I'm feeling okay. Not my best work. A lot to work on, but just happy to be here. Pretty happy to get another race under my belt... Definitely have to go back and watch the race. Probably [had to work on] my first 200. Just try going out a little more fearlessly, trusting my fitness on the back end. But I'll have to go home and watch the race."

With McLaughlin-Levrone already on a hot streak, she will be looking to capture yet another win to add to her season.

