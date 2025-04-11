Hunter Woodhall teases fans with new ‘super fun project’ amid outdoor season

Hunter Woodhall shared a sneak peek of an unknown upcoming project in a recent update. The Paralympian is currently gearing up for his track season.
Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, are expected to make their 2025 season debut on April 26, 2025, at the Drake Relays in the men's 400m and long-jump event, respectively. Amid the ongoing preparations for the upcoming events, Woodhall teased his fans with a glimpse of an upcoming project.
He shared a picture of a construction site on his Instagram story, showcasing the ongoing work on the unknown project. Raising the anticipation about this among his fans, he wrote:
"Got a super fun project rolling."
The 26-year-old had an impressive 2024 season which saw him win gold in the T62 400m at the Paris Olympics. He clocked 46.36s to stand atop the podium, besting Johannes Floors and Olivier Hendricks, who claimed second and third place, respectively. Along with this, he also won a bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay.
Woodhall also cheered for his wife during the 2024 Summer Games. The latter won her first-ever Olympic gold medal in the long jump. She took a leap of 7.10m, besting the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who jumped 6.98m to claim the silver medal.
Hunter Woodhall's wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, opened up about how they balance their careers amid challenges
Outside of their track heroics, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall also handle several sponsorship deals together and individually. Reflecting on this, the former made her feelings known about tackling her responsibilities on and off the track with her husband in her interview with Self in December 2024.
She shared that they focus on communication, self-awareness, and support while navigating through all the responsibilities together. (As quoted by Pulse Sports)
“Hunter and I, we’re built for this, I think…. It’s weird. I am stressed sometimes. It is a lot. But it’s not a lot where we can’t handle it. We are so vocal, and we have our boundaries, and we’ve set them, and our agents are our support—they know our boundaries," said Hunter Woodhall's wife.
She added:
“When we need a break, they give us one. We’re so in tune with our mental health right now and so in tune with our well-being, and our team is too. So, we’ve learned how to balance it all.”
Along with the Drake Relays, Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall are also expected to compete at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic.