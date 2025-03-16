"It has given me every good thing in my life"- Hunter Woodhall goes down the memory lane with best moments from Paris Olympics

Hunter Woodhall took a trip down memory lane as he relived his Paralympic gold-winning moment, highlighting the importance of track and field in his life. Woodhall has been enjoying downtime with his wife and long jumper, Tara Davis-Woodhall before taking the tracks in the 2025 season.

Hunter Woodhall debuted on the international stage in 2015 as a high schooler at the Syracuse High School. After graduating, he joined the track and field roster of the University of Arkansas as the first double-amputee athlete to receive an NCAA Division I athletic scholarship. His successes in college nominated him for the NCAA Game Changer of the Year and earned him other honors.

Fast forward to 2025, boasting a Paralympic gold in his list of accolades, Hunter Woodhall shared how he wishes to see his sport grow. He reminisced about his 400m T62 gold-winning moment from 2024 Paris while watching the 2025 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

"Reminiscing on this moment, and this sport. It has given me every good thing in my life. I want to see it grow and continue change. Thank you to everyone who is pouring into it," he wrote in his Instagram post.

"Watching the NCAA meet today I’m so excited for the future of the sport. If you get some time today watch NCAA’s on ESPN+"

He paired the write-up with a spate of pictures from his victorious moment, crossing the 400m T62 line the fastest, and celebrating with his wife and the US flag.

Hunter Woodhall shared a piece of advice after undergoing emergency surgery for an enlarged appendix

Hunter Woodhall at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9 - (Source: Getty)

Some days ago, Hunter Woodhall was visiting his parents when he felt unbearable stomach cramps. Though he overlooked the health scare, he later had to be admitted to the hospital, followed by an emergency surgery for the enlarged appendix.

After the episode, he shared a post on his Instagram, urging fans to not take their health for granted.

"Little bit of a health scare but what a reality check. So easy to just flow with the crazy pace of life and forget what's important. As hard of a lesson as this was to learn, it was a great wake up call. I have all the blessings I could ever ask for, and sometimes my tenacity for growth can get in the way. Don't take your health for granted, don't take the moments you get for granted. You just never know how good things are until they aren't.”

Woodhall and his wife attended the latter's eponymous Tara Davis Invitational, where 30 schools competed for the top spots.

