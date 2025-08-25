  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I have anxiety"- Simone Biles gets candid on her struggle with photo shoot during Australia trip with sister Adria

"I have anxiety"- Simone Biles gets candid on her struggle with photo shoot during Australia trip with sister Adria

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 25, 2025 14:14 GMT
2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty
Simone Biles (Image via: Getty Images)

American gymnast Simone Biles recently opened up about her anxiety issues while shooting in public places. This comes amidst her recent travel to Australia with her younger sister.

Ad

During the visit, Biles visited several exotic locations of the country, such as the Opera House, and spent some time with animals such as Kangaroos. Additionally, meeting some known faces, such as Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe, was a part of Biles' schedule in Australia.

Amidst this visit, Biles shared a post on her TikTok handle where she shared a vlog of this Australia tour. In the vlog, the 7-time Olympic gold medalist shared a synopsis of the tour, starting from her time at the airport to the time she landed in her destination with sister Adria.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the caption of the video, Biles threw a question, asking the fans whether the people around watch them too when they shoot in public before revealing that she gets very anxious due to that. She stated in her caption:

"travel vloggggg🤍 do people stare when y’all film? how do I get over that?? hahahaha I HAVE ANXIETYYYY"
Ad

In recent months, Simone Biles has been on the move more often that not. Besides her Australia tour, the American gymnast had been in several locations such as Las Vegas and British Virgin Islands.

Simone Biles gets real on the contribution of people around her towards her success

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)
Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles shed light on the contributions of people around her in her gymnastics success over the years. This comes during her recent appearance at an event for Ready25.

Ad

Speaking at the event, Biles admitted that her success in gymnastics is one of the major consequences of the support that the people around her have shown. Additionally, Biles also remarked that this success is an ode to all her coaches, teachers, family members, etc. She said (via Elite Agent):

"It really does take a village to be where we are. I’ve learned that over the course of my years. I’m very, very grateful for my village and for the support. And that’s why anytime I’m up on top of the podium and we’re hearing the national anthem, I’m so grateful. I’m like, I didn’t just do this alone. It’s for my teachers, my trainers, my coaches, my family, everyone who has dedicated their time for me to be able to make it to gym on time."

During the conversation, Simone Biles also stated that her discipline and hard work weren't constant during her initial years in gymnastics and it grew with time.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications