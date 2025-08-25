"I have anxiety"- Simone Biles gets candid on her struggle with photo shoot during Australia trip with sister Adria

American gymnast Simone Biles recently opened up about her anxiety issues while shooting in public places. This comes amidst her recent travel to Australia with her younger sister.During the visit, Biles visited several exotic locations of the country, such as the Opera House, and spent some time with animals such as Kangaroos. Additionally, meeting some known faces, such as Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe, was a part of Biles' schedule in Australia.Amidst this visit, Biles shared a post on her TikTok handle where she shared a vlog of this Australia tour. In the vlog, the 7-time Olympic gold medalist shared a synopsis of the tour, starting from her time at the airport to the time she landed in her destination with sister Adria.In the caption of the video, Biles threw a question, asking the fans whether the people around watch them too when they shoot in public before revealing that she gets very anxious due to that. She stated in her caption:&quot;travel vloggggg🤍 do people stare when y’all film? how do I get over that?? hahahaha I HAVE ANXIETYYYY&quot;View on TikTokIn recent months, Simone Biles has been on the move more often that not. Besides her Australia tour, the American gymnast had been in several locations such as Las Vegas and British Virgin Islands.Simone Biles gets real on the contribution of people around her towards her successSimone Biles (Image via: Getty)Simone Biles shed light on the contributions of people around her in her gymnastics success over the years. This comes during her recent appearance at an event for Ready25.Speaking at the event, Biles admitted that her success in gymnastics is one of the major consequences of the support that the people around her have shown. Additionally, Biles also remarked that this success is an ode to all her coaches, teachers, family members, etc. She said (via Elite Agent):&quot;It really does take a village to be where we are. I’ve learned that over the course of my years. I’m very, very grateful for my village and for the support. And that’s why anytime I’m up on top of the podium and we’re hearing the national anthem, I’m so grateful. I’m like, I didn’t just do this alone. It’s for my teachers, my trainers, my coaches, my family, everyone who has dedicated their time for me to be able to make it to gym on time.&quot;During the conversation, Simone Biles also stated that her discipline and hard work weren't constant during her initial years in gymnastics and it grew with time.