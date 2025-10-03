  • home icon
"I could not believe my eyes" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield stunned by passenger's concerning act during flight to Miami

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 03, 2025 07:51 GMT
Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, mentioned an unexpected experience on Instagram during her flight to Miami, as she was shocked by a passenger's concerning act. She usually shares updates about her daily shenanigans on social media.

While Tiafoe is busy competing at the Shanghai Open in China, his girlfriend, Broomfield, caught a flight to her hometown in Florida. However, her experience during the flight wasn't what she expected, as she saw a passenger smoking a vape while boarding the flight. Making her feelings known about that, she shared a video of it on Instagram and penned her shocked reaction:

"I was boarding my flight to Florida and I could not believe my eyes," wrore Broomfield.
Broomfield&#039;s Instagram story
Broomfield's Instagram story

Following this update, Broomfield also shared a glimpse of Florida, posting a picture of a scenic view, writing:

"Home."
Broomfield&#039;s Instagram story
Broomfield's Instagram story

While Tiafoe is busy with her tennis endeavors, he gushed over Broomfield's stylish red ensemble for the New York photoshoot. The latter shared a series of pictures, donning a stunning red dress, where the American dropped a comment that read:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you killed this bb."

Currently, Tiafoe is in China for the first round of the Shanghai Masters against Yannick Hanfmann. Ahead of this, he competed at the Japan Open, where he faced an early exit in the first round of the tournament against Marton Fucsovics.

Frances Tiafoe wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend turned 28 on August 13, 2025, and she received multiple adorable messages from many of her close friends, including Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, social media creator Sasha Exter, and more. However, the most special one was from Tiafoe, who uploaded a carousel on Instagram, with stunning individual pictures of her and a few couple pictures from their vacation, visit to the Washington Commanders playoff game, and more.

Tiafoe penned a heartwarming wish in the post's caption, expressing his love for her:

"Happy 28th bday to @ayan.broomfield my BB. Sooo proud all your growth you’ve made personally and@professionally this past year. Can’t wait to see what’s ahead for you my love. Thankful to call you mine. My BB is 1 of 1. ❤️❤️🥰🥰😘❤️❤️❤️"

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield began dating in 2015 after getting introduced by a mutual friend, Victoria Duval. The couple has come a long way since then, as they celebrated their 10th anniversary on September 9, 2025.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
