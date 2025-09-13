"Killed this" - Frances Tiafoe smitten by girlfriend Ayan turning up the glamor in stylish red ensemble for New York photoshoot

Frances Tiafoe gushed over his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shortly after she shared a bunch of pictures from her latest photoshoot with a clothing brand. The duo has been dating each other since 2015 after being introduced by a mutual friend.Tiafoe is currently in his downtime following his US Open campaign and while he is is busy resting and recovering for his upcoming matches of the 2025 season, his girlfriend, Broomfield, has her hands full with brand photoshoots and events. She recently attended a fashion event organized by the clothing brand, The Ophilio, in New York.Taking to her Instagram handle, she uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos, where she was seen posing in the brand's red-colored shimmery crop top paired with a mini skirt. Along with this, she also showcased her time at the event, displaying the stunning fashion walks. The post's caption read:&quot;@theophilio ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of her boyfriend, Tiafoe, who gushed over her look, writing an adorable note in the comment section that read:&quot;❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you killed this bb.&quot;Tiafoe's comment on InstagramFrances Tiafoe and Broomfield celebrated their 10th anniversary on September 9, 2025 and posted glimpses of the celebration with champagne and rose petals on their Instagram handle. The American took her to a romantic getaway in New York.Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, dropped a wedding comment while revealing how they first metIn March this year, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, made an appearance on Tennis Channel's 'Second Serve,' where she opened up about her relationship with the tennis player. Sharing her story about meeting Tiafoe for the first time, she said that their mutual friend and fellow tennis player, Victoria Duval, had introduced them at the beginning.Further opening up about how their relationship escalated to something special and serious, she dropped a wedding comment, stating that the duo would always tell Duval that her wedding invitation was assured.&quot;I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015. Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months,&quot; said Ayan Broomfield. She added:&quot;At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history. It's been a while. We always tell her, 'you'll be at the wedding.'&quot;Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield went on a romantic date in New York ahead of the player's US Open campaign. The latter shared a few pictures on her Instagram story, where they were seen adorably posing in a mirror selfie.