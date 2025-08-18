PICTURES: Frances Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield turn up the style for romantic date after arriving in New York ahead of US Open

Frances Tiafoe took his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, out for a romantic date night ahead of the 2025 US Open. The couple arrived in New York City on August 18 and carved some time out for themselves before Tiafoe gears up for the final Grand Slam event of the season.Tiafoe showed off his on-court style most recently at the Cincinnati Open, where he sported a Diana Schnaider-inspired polka-dot bandana. Broomfield gave a glimpse of the World No. 14's off-court style with a few pictures on her Instagram story from their date night.One of the pictures showed the couple taking a selfie almost as soon as they arrived in the city, assuming from the luggage and a Louis Vuitton duffle bag in the foreground.Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram @ayan.broomfieldAnother picture showed Broomfield wearing a white coordinated shirt and shorts with traditional motifs. In a third picture, Tiafoe can be seen in a white shirt with blue graphics paired with black trousers while lightly embracing Broomfield.Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram @ayan.broomfieldBroomfield credited her outfit to the brand Kith by tagging them in her picture. She first collaborated with the brand in 2021 and continues to be associated with it. She is invited to their Autumn-Winter '25 runway show that will take place tonight.Frances Tiafoe sent a heartfelt message to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield on her birthdayFrances Tiafoe (left) with girlfriend Ayan broomfield(right) at the 2024 New York Fashion Week. Image: GettyFrances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday, August 13. The Canadian received warm wishes from many, including Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, and content creator Sasha Exter.However, one of the more special ones came from Tiafoe on Instagram. He posted a carousel with individual and couple pictures of Broomfield and captioned it:&quot;Happy 28th bday to @ayan.broomfield my BB. Sooo proud all your growth you’ve made personally and@professionally this past year. Can’t wait to see what’s ahead for you my love. Thankful to call you mine. My BB is 1 of 1. ❤️❤️🥰🥰😘❤️❤️❤️ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel contained solo pictures of Broomfield and pictures from the couple's time on vacation and at a Washington Commanders playoff game. Meanwhile, on the ATP Tour, Tiafoe unfortunately retired injured from his last match against Holger Rune in the Round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open. Frances Tiafoe will next be seen on-court with on-court partner Madison Keys in the mixed doubles format at the 2025 US Open. The duo will face Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud on Tuesday, August 19.