Frances Tiafoe treats girlfriend Ayan to romantic getaway as duo celebrate 10th anniversary with champagne and rose petals

Frances Tiafoe treated girlfriend Ayan Broomfield to a romantic getaway in New York City in celebration of the couple's 10th anniversary. He made the night special for Broomfield with champagne and sweet treats in their white rose petal-covered hotel room.

Ad

In a picture shared by Tiafoe on his Instagram story, Broomfield can be seen sitting on a bed and smiling, looking away from the camera. She wore a short white Stella McCartney dress with a metallic hoop neck as she leaned back on a white rose petal-covered bed.

A short video in the same story showed a champagne bottle in an ice bucket and chocolate-covered strawberries with some fruit by the side. The video continued to show a bath caddy, also decorated with rose petals. Tiafoe captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"10th anniversary w my day one."

"My heart @ayanbroomfield"

Screengrab from Frances Tiafoe's Instagram @bigfoe1998

Tiafoe is known for his amiable personality and makes romantic gestures for his girlfriend on special occasions. He sent her a romantic birthday note online in August, and Broomfield was by the World No. 12's side throughout his 2025 US Open run.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe's R3 exit and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield hosting a special event to honor Althea Gibson at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe(left) and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield(right). Image: Getty

Frances Tiafoe made a strong start to his 2025 US Open campaign on August 26 with a straight-set victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round. He dropped a set against Martin Damm Jr. in the second round but eventually emerged victorious to book a third-round spot. However, the American fell to Jan-Lennard Struff, which brought an end to his US Open run.

Ad

Despite the upset, Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield continued to be a part of the hardcourt Major's celebration of 75 years of the legendary Althea Gibson breaking the color barrier. Gibson was the first woman of color to compete at the US Open (then called the US National Championships) in 1950 and the first woman of color to lift it's coveted trophy in 1957.

In line with the celebrations, Broomfield invited a few African-American women, including Issa Rae, Hannah Fallis Bronfman, and Olivia Galli, to a suite that she hosted during the Grand Slam event.

Ad

“I got a little bit emotional because a lot of times when I go to tennis tournaments, I don’t see very many women that look like me,” she said as oer Town and Counrty magazine.

“It was probably the best two hours I’ve spent at a tennis tournament in my life. And I wasn’t on court, I wasn’t watching my boyfriend play. It was just sitting in a room full of amazing women and sharing unique backgrounds of fashion and style and food, and it was incredible," she added.

Tiafoe will next be gearing up for the Asian swing of the tour and will be seen on-court at the Japan Open in Tokyo and as part of the exhibition event, the Laver Cup, this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More