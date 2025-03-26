Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield drops "wedding" comment as she reveals how their love story began as teenagers

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently opened up on how she first met the 27-year-old. The Canadian was introduced to the American by a mutual friend ten years ago.

Ad

Tiafoe, who turned pro in 2015, has enjoyed a top-flight career on the ATP Tour over the last few years. The highlights of his career include winning three pro titles, reaching the semifinals of the US Open twice, and reaching a career-high ranking of 10th in the world. Broomfield, meanwhile, also competed on the WTA Tour but has been inactive since 2020.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield made an appearance on Tennis Channel's "Second Serve" show earlier this week, where the Canadian fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of when the couple first started dating. The former World No. 680 revealed that their mutual friend and fellow pro, Victoria Duval, had initially set them up.

Ad

Trending

Broomfield further disclosed that while she and Tiafoe started out as good friends, their relationship soon blossomed into something special. She also gave a nod to Duval, joking that the duo always tell the latter that her invitation to their wedding is assured.

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015," Ayan Broomfield told Tennis Channel this week (from 12:20 onwards). "Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months.

Ad

"At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history. It's been a while. We always tell her, 'you'll be at the wedding,'" she added.

Ad

"I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life" - When Frances Tiafoe professed his love for girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield cheers him on | Image Source: Getty

In June 2023, Ayan Broomfield took to her Instagram handle to express pride in Frances Tiafoe breaking into the men's top 10 following his Stuttgart Open triumph. The then-25-year-old revealed that she had kept track of the several career milestones that the American had achieved since turning pro in 2015.

Ad

Ad

Tiafoe replied to the post soon afterward as he looked back on their relationship. The then-World No. 10 maintained that Broomfield was not only his girlfriend but his "best friend" and "go-to", as well.

"Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words," Frances Tiafoe wrote in the replies to Ayan Broomfield's post. "I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life. Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go-to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got. See you soon bb."

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, is currently placed at 17th in the ATP rankings and will be eager to turn his season around during this year's claycourt swing. The American has compiled a mediocre 7-7 win/loss record in 2025 thus far, with his most recent loss coming in the third round of the Miami Open to France's Arthur Fils earlier on Monday (March 24).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback