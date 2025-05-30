"I cried, My family cried"- Jordan Chiles opens up about losing bronze medal and navigating her mental health

Jordan Chiles shared her heartbreaking Paris Olympic bronze medal strip and how she navigated mental health with her close ones' help. At the Games, the gymnast was a part of the Golden Girls team that won the gold.

Ad

Jordan Chiles amassed the team silver medal in Tokyo and entered the Paris stage with the US women's gymnastics team to redeem the gold podium. Chiles and her team maneuvered to bring home the gold, but she faced a setback in her floor competition. Despite being upgraded to bronze, the 24-year-old went through a long ordeal with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the CAS, eventually losing her medal to Romanian Ana Barbosu.

Ad

Trending

Chiles took a momentary break from social media shortly after, but soon became a popular name as she advocated for mental health with her story. As she entered Mental Health Month, the two-time Olympian shared how she experienced the lowest of lows and navigated mental health with help from close ones.

"Golden, bronze to add to my Tokyo silver. Literally a dream, and then a few days later, it was all taken away. I can't even explain the heartbreak. I gave everything I had mentally, emotionally, physically, and in the end, it felt like none of it mattered. I kept smiling in public, but inside, I was spiraling. It felt like a rug got pulled out from under me... And even though I tried to stay strong on the outside, I had started questioning everything. That experience hit me harder than any inquiry ever has. And I had to check in with myself. I had to say, "Girl, you need help. And that's okay." I leaned on my people. I really leaned on my friends and family. It took time to get there. I gave myself space to breathe and to feel. And honestly, that's what kept me from breaking. You don't have to do it all alone."

Ad

Ad

Jordan Chiles recently competed at the 2025 NCAA Championships with the UCLA Bruins, clinching second place behind Oklahoma.

Jordan Chiles recently returned to the uneven bars practice after several months

Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Following the Paris Games, Jordan Chiles performed on the Gold Over America tour with her teammates, headlined by Simone Biles. She enjoyed gymnastics downtime since then, and recently returned to the practice mat, maneuvering in the uneven bars. She shared a video on TikTok, captioning:

Ad

"Just a little playing around…… gotta clean up though"

Chiles presented the Favorite Female Latin Artist at the 2025 American Music Awards. She was also in attendance at the Gold House Gala and featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More