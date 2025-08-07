"I don’t buy that answer"- Athletics fans unconvinced by Femke Bol’s comments on missing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone showdown at Worlds

Fans on social media shared their reaction as Femke Bol expressed her disappointment at not being able to race against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year. Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone have faced off against each other on multiple occasions, including at the Paris Games where McLaughlin-Levrone won the gold medal while Bol won bronze. At this year's World Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone has made the decision to compete in the 400m flat instead of the hurdles.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gained recognition for her performances at a collegiate level for the University of Kentucky, winning a NCAA Championship in the 400m hurdles. She would go on to turn pro, winning multiple Diamond League and World Championship gold medals, establishing herself as one of the best sprinters from the United States. McLaughlin-Levrone is also a four-time Olympic champion.

After Bol said it was a "disappointment" and a "shame" that she would not be able to face off against McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles, fans on X remained unconvinced by her comments.

Ad

Trending

"Femke is lovely, genuinely lovely, but I don’t buy that answer for one second (and in fairness what is she meant to say)" - a fan wrote

"Don’t talk about disappointment, go out & break the world record. That will send a resounding message & drops the gauntlet on Sydney w/o needing to say a word. Would be great for T&F, as well as 400mH." - Another fan said

Ad

"She’s happy that Sydney ain’t running. It’s a clear gold for her. Why the pretense" - Another fan wrote

"Girl please, be glad that you have a chance at the Gold." - Another fan wrote

"You have lost every time yall line up!!! Be happy you get a free gold." - Another fan said

Ad

Liam Tharme @LiamTharmeCoach Femke is lovely, genuinely lovely, but I don’t buy that answer for one second (and in fairness what is she meant to say)

Ad

Mike Lewis @Mikeysurf Don’t talk about disappointment, go out & break the world record. That will send a resounding message & drops the gauntlet on Sydney w/o needing to say a word. Would be great for T&F, as well as 400mH.

Ad

One Village Boy @village7village She’s happy that Sydney ain’t running. It’s a clear gold for her. Why the pretense

Ad

Boombastic Mally @Mallyobyl Girl please, be glad that you have a chance at the Gold.

Ad

Mr 100k a day @mr100kaday You have lost every time yall line up!!! Be happy you get a free gold.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone placed first in the 400m flat at the USA National Championships to earn her spot at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's remarkable season so far

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be heading to the World Championships full of confidence, as she has performed remarkably over the course of the 2025 season. Before winning the national 400m title, McLaughlin-Levrone competed at the Prefontaine Classic, where she placed first.

She also competed at the Grand Slam Track this year, competing in Miami, Philadelphia and Kingston. She won two events in Kingston, two in Miami, and finished second and fifth in the 100m and 100m hurdles respectively at the meet held in Philadelphia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More