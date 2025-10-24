"I was just putting way too much pressure on myself"- Andi Jackson gets real about her ideal version while competing for Nebraska volleyball team

Andi Jackson opened up about her ideal version while competing for the Nebraska volleyball team in the 2025 season. The American athlete has been playing a crucial role for the team in the defense as they advance with an unbeaten streak in the season so far.Jackson had previously shared that she was not playing like 'Andi Jackson volleyball' and issued a clarification on what she actually meant by the statement. According to Jackson, her idea of being herself was playing on the court with a free mind, without worrying about other external factors like statistics or people's opinions on her game.The Nebraska volleyball player shared that she had started to play under pressure early on in the season, which made her take a step back and reflect on her mindset.&quot;Just someone who plays free, like I said, I was just putting way too much pressure on myself, feeling like I had to prove to everyone who I was, and kind of like I lost in what I was actually playing for, and like the real reason that I love playing volleyball there for a minute,&quot; she said. (11:30 onwards)Andi Jackson said that she decided to go back to the basics and compete with the intention of enjoying the game and representing the Nebraska volleyball team on the national stage while contributing effectively to the team's objectives.&quot;So then I again had to take it back to the basics and remember that I love volleyball because I get to be on the team, and I love this team that I am on and I love representing Nebraska, and it's so much bigger than myself and not necessarily that I was being selfish but I felt like I had to be someone that I wasn't when I was on the court. I had to remind myself that when I was playing like Andi, I was playing like free. I'm not worried about my mistakes, I'm not worried about my stats, I'm just going out there and having fun with my teammates,&quot; she added.Andi Jackson expressed her thoughts on the Nebraska volleyball team's unbeaten streak in the seasonAndi Jackson and the Nebraska volleyball team compete in NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: GettyAndi Jackson spoke about the team's unbeaten streak in a post-match interview. The American athlete shared that it was a huge accomplishment in the Big Ten conference and expressed how other teams are putting forward their best effort to defeat the Nebraska volleyball team.She shared that Nebraska always comes prepared for every challenge on the court and hopes to keep pushing its limits. &quot;I mean, it's a really big deal, especially in the Big Ten. Everyone knows that the Big Ten is a really good volleyball conference, and it's not easy, and we're going to get everyone's best shot at Nebraska. We know that people really want to beat us, and it's going to be a dog fight every single time,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, they did not want to take their early success for granted, as they were just five weeks into the season.