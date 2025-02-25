"I just want to jump" - Simone Biles expresses a unique wish as she and her husband Jonathan Owens stood atop Table Mountain in South Africa

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens enjoyed the view from atop Table Mountain in South Africa when the gymnast crawled to look down and expressed her wish to jump. Biles and Owens are enjoying their long-awaited honeymoon since they have been busy with their careers since getting married in 2023.

Ad

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens flew to South Africa after spending a romantic Valentine's Day. Since they landed, the Olympian has shared updates about their quality time, from enjoying jungle safaris to close animal encounters, camping experiences, and cozied-up pictures during date nights.

In a recent Instagram story series, Biles shared pictures of the couple standing atop Table Mountain. The former crawled to take a look down and in her caption, she expressed her desire to jump from the cliff.

Ad

Trending

"Im not even afraid of heights, I just want to jump for some reason."

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens enjoy view from Table Mountain; Instagram - @simonebiles

The couple recently took a helicopter ride to take delight in the view from up above. The 11-time Olympic medalist shared pictures from the enjoyable time in her Instagram stories, captioning:

Ad

"Helicopter ride to start the morning off."

She also sported a headset during her ride as a 'passenger princess', as shared in another story. The couple then shared a kiss at the helipad to conclude their quality mid-air time.

Biles recently spotted a 'human face' figurine as she toured around South Africa and expressed that she would love to take the art piece from the farmer's market for her new Texas mansion.

Ad

"I was trying to figure out how I was going to fit that piece in my suitcase. Absolutely stunning & I want it for the new house," her story caption read.

Simone Biles talked about 'parental approval' as she and Jonathan Owens indulged in red wine in their South African honeymoon

Biles at Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - (Source: Getty)

Biles and Owens are on an extended break after the latter concluded his first season with the NFL team, Chicago Bears. Their long-due honeymoon vacation encompasses new adventures every day. However, as the couple enjoyed their red wine, the Olympian was hilariously wondering whether her parents would like it.

Ad

"Starting to like these red wines, idk if my parents will be happy or scared. We might be able to drink together now," Biles captioned her Instagram story.

In another story series, Simone Biles posted updates of the couple's farm activities but wondered whether such a life was for her.

"Not sure the farm life is for me," she wrote.

Ad

Simone Biles concluded her monumental Olympic year with the Gold Over America Tour. In 2025, she hosted her eponymous Invitational to offer insightful experiences for budding athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback