Bears' Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles jokes about parental approval after back-to-back glasses of wine

Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles are making the most of the NFL offseason, having a great time on their honeymoon and exploring new places together.

On Sunday, Biles shared a picture of having red wine on her Instagram Story. She posted a snap of wine glasses, along with a caption hilariously talking about her parents' approval.

"Starting to like these red wines, idk if my parents will be happy or scared. We might be able to drink together now," Biles wrote.

Still from Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles' Instagram story/@simonebiles

The gymnastics legend also shared a collage of her doing farm activities. She posted snaps of cattle at a farm while she was giving them food. In one of the snaps, while Biles was moving with a bucket in her hand, a goat scared her from behind.

"Not sure the farm life is for me," Biles captioned.

Still from Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles' Instagram story/@simonebiles

Biles stunned in a blue outfit while enjoying her farm outing. She wore blue jean shorts clubbed with a matching top and black sunglasses.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles head for the "next location"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens started their trip on a safari in South Africa. Following their farming outing, the couple went to a new location.

Biles shared a picture on her Instagram account from a helicopter and also a snap of her and Owens' shadows. She then revealed moving to the next location to continue their vacation.

"On our way to our next location," Biles wrote.

Still from Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles' Instagram story/@simonebiles

Biles also posed in front of the helicopter. She wore a white pantsuit while Owens went with cream-colored short pants with a matching shirt. The American gymnast posted another picture of her sitting in the helicopter.

"I'll travel anywhere w/you," Biles captioned on Monday.

Biles and Owens got engaged on Feb. 15, 2022, and married on April 22, 2023.

