"I kind of gained this ability to self-reflect" - Stephen Nedoroscik on how a strict elementary school made him disciplined while growing up with ADHD

American artistic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik talked about growing up with ADHD and how he would 'bounce off the walls', but studying in a strict elementary school and growing up in a similar household helped him practice discipline. Presently competing in the American dance competition television series, Dancing With the Stars, Nedoroscik will take to the stage for the grand finale in the coming week.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he helped his team win the bronze and finished third in the individual pommel horse event. Following the Games, the Florida resident made several talk show and podcast appearances, where he was heard talking about his viral Olympic moments.

In a recent podcast with Shawn Johnson and Andrew East, he recalled his childhood days when he struggled with ADHD and how his elementary school and a strict household made him reflect on his actions and disciplined him.

"Especially for a kid that had ADHD I was kind of just bouncing off the walls not only in in the house but like at school. I went to a pretty strict, it's called elementary school. I went to a pretty strict Elementary School and and I think that going to like stricter Elementary School itself kind of helped shape me into someone that puts my self into someone else's perspective." (25:00)

Stephen Nedoroscik also mentioned that his schooling helped him learn about consequences and introspection, as he added:

"I think like when that aspect of me as like a little kid awoken. I was able to be like,' oh crap, I am bouncing off the walls'. I kind of gained this ability to self-reflect on all the actions that I was doing and how that affects other people. So I think growing up I was sort of disciplined."

Stephen Nedoroscik shares insights into his struggles with poor vision since childhood

Born with strabismus and coloboma, Stephen Nedoroscik sports eyeglasses even in gymnastic competitions. In an interview with The Squeeze, the 26-year-old talked about a series of eye problems besides just poor vision and how a past surgery continues to affect him.

"I have a few things wrong with my eyes. Generally I have bad vision just like normal people bad vision not too bad. Then I have strabismus which is the typical like crosseyed, where one of your eyes actually goes a little bit inward sort of that lazy eyes. I had surgery when I was little but it still affects me to this day." (31:03)

He added:

"Then I have coloboma which is kind of when your iris, the colored part of your eye, doesn't form the full ring around your pupil which means that like you have this hole in it. In my case it pretty much has made my pupil ginormous and I barely have any iris."

However, the Olympian assured that gymnastics doesn't require depth perception like other sports and lets him shine without hassle.

