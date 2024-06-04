"I knew she was gonna bring amazing leos" - Fans react to Shilese Jones' leotard she would have worn at U.S. Championships 2024

Shilese Jones showed off her coffee-brown Slyvia P leotard, which she would have worn at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. Despite withdrawing from the competition in the wake of a shoulder injury, she garnered love from fans for her leotard.

Shilese Jones, the two-time world champion in the team event, finished in the all-around bronze position as the arch-rival of Simone Biles, at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships. For the second consecutive time, Jones anchored the US team to the coveted gold.

The 21-year-old was in contention with Biles in the recently concluded 2024 Hydration Core Classic, one of the crucial events ahead of the Paris Olympics. She finished with the all-around silver scoring 57.650, behind Biles. Jones also swept the uneven bars gold, scoring 15.250.

But her US Gymnastics Championships entry faced a roadblock after she sustained a shoulder injury from podium training. The Slyvia P leotard she custom-made with the date of the event weaved as a motif, couldn't come out in the public. Nevertheless, she posted it on TikTok.

Posting a screenshot from her TikTok video on X, Gymnastics Now released the look that fans missed, captioning it:

"Shilese Jones just shared a peek at one of the leos she would’ve worn this past weekend at #XfinityChamps!"

Fans jumped to appreciate the look and Jones' authenticity reflecting on the leotard. One fan said she was certain that Shilese Jones would launch a gorgeous leotard for the Nationals.

"I KNEW SHE WAS GONNA BRING AMAZING LEOS"

Another fan felt like the silver all-around medal would fit perfectly with the coffee-brown leotard with silver rhinestones.

"Oooh silver AA medal woulda looked nice with this leo (and hopefully a gold from one of the events)," they wrote.

Another fan appreciated the leotard, calling it stunning.

"this is stunning omg" they wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

"Is there a color that Shi doesn’t look good in?" one fan wrote.

"It's so beautiful how she keeps the date as a motif across each of her leos. Such a wonderful tribute," a fan tweeted.

"Oh wow my favorite of hers so far I think," a fan commented.

"The only way you’re going to accomplish that is yourself" - Shilese Jones on achieving goals

The 21-year-old lost her father to a prolonged kidney issue in 2021, after missing out on making a spot on the Tokyo Olympics roster. Despite her parents pushing her toward her goals, the two-time World Championships gold medalist said that gymnastics didn't require a push from the outside but said that her passion propelled her to the top.

"A little bit from my parents but also from myself. Obviously, in the older eras, it was kind of pushed on you, but I feel like, you do gymnastics for yourself. You have you goals, and your family and friends and fans are here alongside you. But I’m driven. I have had many goals for myself, so the only way you’re going to accomplish that is yourself."

Jones' petition for competing at the Olympic Trials has been approved, despite withdrawing from the US gymnastics championships.