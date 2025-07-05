"I like it tight, so I can run right"-Sha'Carri Richardson and boyfriend Christian Coleman reveal contradictory opinions during fun game session

Sha'Carri Richardson and her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, were recently seen involved in a fun game session, where they revealed their contradictory opinions about speed suits. The couple confirmed their relationship status in February 2025 during the Super Bowl weekend.

Richardson and Coleman's friendship gained attention during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where the latter was seen enthusiastically celebrating Richardson's gold medal win. Following this, they were first spotted together at the USATF Award ceremony on December 7, 2024. Since then, the couple has been sharing frequent updates on social media, showcasing their off-track and on-track shenanigans.

The duo is gearing up to compete at the Prefontaine Classic, which is slated to take place on July 5, 2025. Ahead of the event, they sat for a conversation with Nike Prefontaine Classic, where they were seen playing a fun round of the 'Red Flag and Green Flag' game. During this game, they shared their opinions about various topics, including ice baths, sending voice memos, and more.

Amid this, they revealed their contradictory opinions on wearing speed suits. While Richardson agreed to the concept of speed suits, Coleman labelled it as a red flag. When asked about it, Richardson said:

"Yes, I like it tight, so I can run right."

On the other hand, Coleman replied:

"I'm kind of in the middle. Sometimes I like two-piece, sometimes I like one-piece, but I don't know."

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, made his feelings known about his relationship

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, recently sat for an interview with the Olympics on May 17, 2025. In it, he fielded questions about the ins and outs of his relationship with the 25-year-old Olympian. Talking about their bond, Coleman revealed that they constantly support each other and work hard together while trying to find their balance.

"I feel as if like we just are both finding our way and finding our balance. Everybody within our training group just kind of treats us as teammates and, you know, we just support each other, trying to feed off each other. We just work hard and, like I said, it's trying to find our balance mentally and spiritually," said Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend.

He further spoke about his career, revealing that his upcoming aim is to run at the USATF Outdoor National Championships, scheduled to be held in Eugene, Oregon. Opening up about working on his skills, he added:

"The US team is one of the hardest ones to make - especially in the 100. So every opportunity that I have leading up to that is really just sharpening my sword and just making sure I can just keep getting better throughout the years, just keep executing so that I can just feel comfortable running within myself. I know if I do that, I’ll be at my best when I need to."

Apart from Coleman's track endeavors, Sha'Carri Richardson has also been working hard for her upcoming events, as her season debut did not pan out as expected. She started her 2025 season by competing at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix, where she competed in the 100m dash and fell short of earning a podium finish, ending up in fourth position after clocking 11.47s.

