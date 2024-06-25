"I’m 16 years old running…grown man times”- Quincy Wilson remains in high spirits after finishing sixth in the Men's 400m at the Olympic Trials

Quincy Wilson has kept his head high despite missing the 400m ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The 16-year-old finished an impressive sixth, clocking 44.94 seconds to cross the finish line.

The race was won by Quincy Hall, who shut the stadium down with a majestic run, clocking a personal best time of 44.17. Michael Norman and Chris Bailey finished second and third in respective times of 44.41 and 44.42.

Quincy Wilson has been impressive as he sought to make his first Olympic team, winning the heats in a world under-18 record of 44.66 before shattering his record in the semifinal in a time of 44.59 where he finished third.

His performance has impressed fans and missing out on an Olympic ticket hasn't bothered him. Quincy Wilson believes that he is still young and is running faster times at this moment, a sign that he has a bright future ahead.

The youngster acknowledged the helping hand of his family in making big moves. Wilson explained that prayer is what has kept him on the grind.

"That’s the main point, I can’t go back and be disappointed because, at the end of the day, I’m 16 running grown man times. They (my family) told me to just come out here and run because God has the final say. The last thing I did with my family and coach was to pray and we were thankful," Wilson told Citius Magazine.

"I think that my support system is the reason why I was able to get here because I have a strong support system and it’s just amazing. The thing about seeing my grandmother up in the stands cheering for me and I saw that she was praying for me and those are the reasons why I’m out here running great times."

Speaking about making such huge milestones at a young age, Quincy Wilson maintained that he worked hard to reach that level.

Growing up, Wilson disclosed that he would watch the 400m stars and always knew he would make it to the big stage.

"It’s amazing, I really worked for this moment…I remember when I was growing up, I was watching some of the biggest runners and I wanted to get here. I kept working hard and running and I knew I would be that kid one day," he added.

Quincy Wilson earns praise from Noah Lyles after record-breaking performances

Quincy Wilson and Noah Lyles/Getty Images

Maryland-based Quincy Wilson earned praise from triple-world champion Noah Lyles after his impressive performance at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in April.

Wilson clocked a stunning 45.76 to win the race and since then, the youngster has never looked back. He was unbeaten in the 400m until the semifinal at the US Olympic trials where he finished second and proceeded to finish sixth in the final.

Following his performance in Boston, three-time world champion Lyles took to his X handle to laud the youngster. He said:

"He is HIM!"

Speaking to Citius Magazine, the 16-year-old from Bullis School opened up about drawing inspiration from Lyles and former world champion Fred Kerley, who will be representing the US in the men’s 100m at the Olympic Games.

"I’ve looked up to Lyles and Fred Kerley for a long time. But now I think it’s my turn. I hope I can make the [Olympic relay] team," Quincy Wilson said.

After missing out on an individual ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris, France, Quincy Wilson now has his fingers crossed to be included in the 4x400m men’s relay team.