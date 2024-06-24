"Quincy Wilson is Usain Bolt level talent!!! 44.59 at 16yo is INSANE"- Fans react as Maryland high schooler breaks U18 WR twice in two days

Quincy Wilson's recent performance in the semifinals of the 2024 US Track and Field Olympic Trials saw him break the 400-m U18 world record time. Wilson's impressive feat has caught the eye of several fans who are convinced of the 16-year-old's good form ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Earlier, Wilson set the national high school indoor record at the New Balance Nationals Indoor, running in a time of 45.76s. At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, he set a meet record by running in 45.13s in the 400-m event.

The outstanding athlete from Bullis School broke the national high school record of 44.69 seconds set by Darrell Robinson 42 years ago and set the 400-m U18 record in the 400-m heats at the Olympic Trials with a time of 44.66 seconds. His semifinal feat further lowered the world record time to 44.59s, which not only broke the U18 world record time but also recorded his personal best performance.

Trending

In awe of the young athlete's talent, track fans jumped in to congratulate Quincy Wilson on making it to the finals at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

One wrote on X:

"16-year-old QUINCY WILSON sets a new World U18 Record again!!

Expand Tweet

One fan compared him to the track great Usain Bolt and wrote:

"Quincy is a Usain Bolt level talent !!! 44.59 at 16yo is INSANE !!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wished for him to lower the U18 world record at the upcoming Trials' finals as well.

"He will have something to say in that final."

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed delight at being able to watch Quincy Wilson in action.

"that was very cool to watch on my tv"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

"How the hell do you even go back to hs after this? Couldn’t nobody tell me shit," a fan commented.

"Quincy Wilson is phenomenal," a fan tweeted.

"We stay sending out prodigies every year it seems," commented a fan.

"It’s one of the happiest days of my life" - Quincy Wilson on his Trials finals qualification

After his sensational performances at the 2024 Olympic Trials, Quincy Wilson revealed that he ran for his life to finish on top and achieve the double U18 world record time.

Yet, Quincy said that in order to be competitive in the finals, he still needs to improve.

"I’m just running for my life out there. The race plan went out the window. (Monday) I have a lot of things I can do to improve myself. I’m in the world’s biggest final coming up (Monday). At 16 years old, I’m ecstatic right now. ...It’s one of the happiest days of my life," he said. (via USA Today)

Wilson was juggling high school and elite track and field events. He conceded that 'running with the big dogs' was significantly different from running in high school.