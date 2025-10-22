“I’m crying”- Amid elimination Stephen Nedoroscik's ex-dance partner Rylee Arnold gets surprised by Ariane Grande’s social media interaction

Stephen Nedoroscik's former DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared her excitement after Ariana Grande reacted to one of her social media posts. This came shortly after Arnold's elimination from Season 34 of DWTS, where she was partnered with Scott Hoying.Arnold and Hoying reached the fifth week of the show, where they performed a contemporary set to the song 'The Wizard and I.' However, following this performance, the duo was voted off the show, becoming the fifth couple to be eliminated. Amid this, Arnold received a reaction from Grande in one of her reels on social media.Taking to her Instagram story, Arnold showed her excitement by sharing a screenshot of the American singer's like on her reel and penned a note that read:&quot;I'm crying this is not real😭😭😭,&quot; wrote Arnold.Rylee Arnold's Instagram storyMoments after this, she and her partner, Hoying, were eliminated from the show, which garnered Stephen Nedoroscik's attention, who supported his former dance partner, Arnold, throughout the show. Expressing his disappointment over the elimination, he wrote on his Instagram story:&quot;NOOOOO IM SO SAD RN☹️ @scotthoying @ryleearnold1 I'm glad the world got to see you both shine on that stahe, regardless I'm team #RYOTT for life.&quot;Stephen Nedoroscik penned a heartfelt note to DWTS partner Rylee Arnold after the conclusion of the tour The DWTS Love Tour concluded on April 19, 2025, and shortly after the wrapping up of the show, Stephen Nedoroscik penned a message on social media reflecting on his journey as the show's co-host. Along with this, he also dedicated a message to his partner, Arnold, thanking her for making his DWTS journey unforgettable and for also being a good friend.Showcasing his sadness over not getting a 'real last dance together,' with Arnold, as the latter had to end her tour early due to an ankle injury, he said:&quot;I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable. Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet,&quot; said Stephen Nedoroscik. He added:“Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together.&quot;Here is the full caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRylee Arnold recently opened up about her favorite dance routine alongside Stephen Nedoroscik in the Dancing With the Stars show.