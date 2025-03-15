  • home icon
"I'm obsessed"- Harper Murray, Skyler Pierce and other Nebraska volleyball players react as freshman Teraya Sigler rocks two-piece red outfit

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 15, 2025 17:56 GMT
Harper Murray, Teraya Sigler,and Skyler Pierce (Image via: Getty, Sigler
Harper Murray, Teraya Sigler,and Skyler Pierce (Image via: Getty, Sigler's Instagram, and Pierce's Instagram)

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Harper Murray, Skyler Pierce, and Bergen Reilly, shared their reactions as recruit Teraya Sigler shared glimpses of her time in Honolulu. This comes just after Nebraska defeated Hawaii Pacific in beach volleyball on March 14 (Friday).

Nebraska Cornhuskers clinched victory by a margin of 5-0 at Hunakai Park. Sigler was partnered with Reilly during the clash and clinched victory in two sets against Lindsay Tapp and Riley Komo. Murray, along with Andi Jackson, also won their clash, whereas Skyler Pierce and Laney Choboy also won their match.

Following this victory, Sigler shared some pictures from her time at the beaches of Honolulu on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the Nebraska recruit could be seen in a red dress and carrying a white bag.

Murray reacted to the post and added a one-word reaction in the comment section. She remarked:

"first"
Murray's comment on Sigler's post (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
Murray's comment on Sigler's post (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
"I'm obsessed," Pierce commented.
Pierce's comment on Sigler's post (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
Pierce's comment on Sigler's post (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
"No caption needed," wrote third year Nebraska Volleyball player Bergen Reilly.
"Speechless," wrote Campbell Flynn.
Flynn and Reilly's comment on Sigler's post (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
Flynn and Reilly's comment on Sigler's post (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)

Before her Nebraska Cornhuskers stint, Sigler competed for the Phoenix Country Day High School, where she won the Arizona 2A State Championships.

Nebraska Volleyball's Teraya Sigler opened up about the Huskers' hunger to win NCAA Volleyball Championships

Teraya Sigler in Nebraska colors (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
Teraya Sigler in Nebraska colors (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)

Nebraska Volleyball player Teraya Sigler shared her perspective on the Husker program's aim of winning NCAA titles. In an interview, Sigler said that this goal of competing for the Championship every year shows the program's ambitions.

She also mentioned the team's consistency of staying among the Final Four. She said (via Hail Varsity, 8:22 onwards):

"I love the fact that they are hungry to go after something so large as a National Championship and it's one thing to say it and another thing to actually work for it and do it and so as much as Nebraska come up short, it's like the consistency of being in those high-level positions is I think speaks volumes about the program and they're always in the final four or they're always in the National Championship match or they are highly ranked coming in the post season."
During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball's Teraya Sigler also expressed her excitement about being in a team where the players have the same goal of winning NCAA titles.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
