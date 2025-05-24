"I'm obsessed"- Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray makes feelings known about latest Caribbean vacation

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray enjoyed a picturesque view in Jamaica as she geared up for the upcoming college season as a Husker. Murray was fresh off the spring exhibition matches, where Nebraska performed dominantly.

Ad

Harper Murray, the junior outside hitter in the Nebraska Volleyball program, has been one of the collegiate players, making waves on and off the court. She last contributed scores for the Huskers' win against South Dakota in the final spring match at Ord High School. She and her teammates also witnessed a sold-out venue as they triumphed 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19.

Now enjoying summer break, Murray jetted off to Jamaica for a getaway. She shared a video of her stay and gushed over the view of the sea, captioning:

Ad

Trending

"I'm obsessed. hi Jamaica!!"

Murray enjoys a Caribbean vacation after the Spring Exhibition; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Murray concluded her sophomore season with a semi-final match against Penn State in the 2024 NCAA Championships. She led the team with a career-high six blocks, 15 digs, 20 kills, and three aces, but the Huskers succumbed to the eventual champions.

Ad

Murray was named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player after her team's performance in the regional final sweep, in which it trounced Wisconsin.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray expressed her feelings about Dani Busboom Kelly taking up coaching duties after the Spring Exhibition 2025

Murray at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and her team bid goodbye to John Cook as he retired from his head coaching position after the 2024 NCAA Championships. Cook served for 25 years and led the Cornhuskers to four National titles and seven semi-final appearances. On January 29, 2025, Dani Busboom Kelly replaced him as coach and has already brought a new set of techniques to the women's volleyball program.

Ad

Murray opened up about the coaching changes and how the players were excited to play under her, nevertheless.

"Kind of a whirwhind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having coach, and it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it's just really exciting, cause I really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style, so for me it was just a lot of growth but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshman, cause this is their first semester and their first season with us, so it was just a learning growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun," she said. (via Hail Varsity)

Nebraska Volleyball's Murray and her team maintained a 22-game winning streak in the 2025 beach volleyball season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More