"I’m not okay"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Laney Choboy teases about missing boyfriend Jeremiah Charles on family beach trip

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified May 24, 2025 20:24 GMT
2023 Division I Women
Choboy celebrates at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball libero Laney Choboy shared a heartfelt message about her boyfriend Jeremiah Charles on social media while enjoying a family beach trip. Choboy, a key defensive specialist for the Nebraska Volleyball team, often takes to social media to share glimpses of her relationship with Charles. He also represents the University of Nebraska, playing as a defensive back for the Huskers football team.

Choboy joined the Nebraska Volleyball team in 2023 as one of the top prospects in the nation, ranked as the No. 1 libero recruit by Prep Volleyball. In her freshman year, she was named to the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team, and averaged 1.82 digs per set along with 37 set assists and 14 service aces. She has also made the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three years in a row.

In a post shared on TikTok, Choboy mentioned how she missed her boyfriend Charles while spending time with her family on a beach trip. She captioned the post with:

"so no i’m not ok 😹,"
Laney Choboy is part of the new era of the Nebraska Volleyball team, which is led by head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly discusses how coaching responsibilities are shifted within the team

Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has revealed how coaching responsibilities are shifted within the team. After the departure of Nebraska legend and former head coach John Cook, Busboom Kelly took over the new head coach position and took charge of her first two games, which she won.

In a press conference with Hail Varsity, Busboom Kelly was asked about which coach attends to which player.

"We're all coaching everything and that's really important to me, that every player is interacting with every coach somewhat. And when we talk about positional responsibilities, it's more like who is that player's go-to for a video, or setting up meetings, it's more of a point person. And then maybe you know 10 to 15 minutes in practice a day you're really working with just one coach," she said [1:00 onwards]
"But other than that everybody's involved with everybody, so it's not like black and white as maybe football, I don't know how they run their practices exactly, but we're all interacting with everybody."
Dani Busboom Kelly played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team from 2003 to 2006 as a standout libero.

