"I'm sorry if I misspoke"- Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly issues clarification about the team's captain ahead of Big 10 appearance

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly hinted at a change in captaincy for the upcoming fall season and Big Ten appearance after Bergen Reilly served in the summer and spring. Kelly also heaped praise on Reilly for not only her flair on the court but also her empathetic nature.

Dani Busboom Kelly, who served as the Louisville head coach from 2017 to 2024, led the college to its most successful season in 2021, winning the ACC Coach of the Year award among other accolades. On a mission to continue her momentum in place of the legendary Cook at Nebraska Volleyball, Kelly joined the women's volleyball coaching team on January 29, 2025.

As the players and Nebraska Volleyball fans anticipated a return for the fall, Dani Busboom Kelly shared that there may be a change of captaincy despite junior setter Reilly's success as the team captain in summer and spring. Moreover, the 40-year-old, who previously stated that the latter was ready to take on the leadership role, apologized for her past statement.

"Well, she was voted our summer captain. So I'm sorry if I misspoke. We'll re-evaluate our captains after two days, when everybody's been together, you know, we added four new pieces. So this the Bergen was voted after the spring season, but regardless she's an awesome leader I think she's one of our most consistent players she It's super competitive, but she also is very Empathetic in my opinion, and she really works really hard to understand her teammates, which I think makes her a really good leader, but We're gonna have a player vote like we always do and this in the spring the coaches did a vote so but coaches will get a vote moving into the fall, so captains might change might change might not we'll see." (via Big Ten media day; 7:15 - 8:00)

Reilly recently joined Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick to complete the quartet named to the pre-season All-Big team.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly talked about head coach duties in the college program

Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly noted how popular Nebraska Volleyball is, and stepping into the head coaching role always means shouldering a lot of responsibilities to meet the expectations of Nebraska fans and help the volleyball team achieve its goals.

"The people of Nebraska love their volleyball, and this is what drives this program and keeps it at the top. Every time we step into a leadership role, it's just a big deal. It means a lot that people around you that trusted you. I just have a lot of confidence in this team, and they have that look in their eye that they are ready for business," she said.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will begin its fall season on August 9, 2025, and is scheduled to play 19 home matches and 13 away until November 29, 2025.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More