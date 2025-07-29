  • home icon
  • "I'm sorry if I misspoke"- Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly issues clarification about the team's captain ahead of Big 10 appearance

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:38 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly hinted at a change in captaincy for the upcoming fall season and Big Ten appearance after Bergen Reilly served in the summer and spring. Kelly also heaped praise on Reilly for not only her flair on the court but also her empathetic nature.

Dani Busboom Kelly, who served as the Louisville head coach from 2017 to 2024, led the college to its most successful season in 2021, winning the ACC Coach of the Year award among other accolades. On a mission to continue her momentum in place of the legendary Cook at Nebraska Volleyball, Kelly joined the women's volleyball coaching team on January 29, 2025.

As the players and Nebraska Volleyball fans anticipated a return for the fall, Dani Busboom Kelly shared that there may be a change of captaincy despite junior setter Reilly's success as the team captain in summer and spring. Moreover, the 40-year-old, who previously stated that the latter was ready to take on the leadership role, apologized for her past statement.

also-read-trending Trending
"Well, she was voted our summer captain. So I'm sorry if I misspoke. We'll re-evaluate our captains after two days, when everybody's been together, you know, we added four new pieces. So this the Bergen was voted after the spring season, but regardless she's an awesome leader I think she's one of our most consistent players she It's super competitive, but she also is very Empathetic in my opinion, and she really works really hard to understand her teammates, which I think makes her a really good leader, but We're gonna have a player vote like we always do and this in the spring the coaches did a vote so but coaches will get a vote moving into the fall, so captains might change might change might not we'll see." (via Big Ten media day; 7:15 - 8:00)
youtube-cover
Reilly recently joined Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick to complete the quartet named to the pre-season All-Big team.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly talked about head coach duties in the college program

Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly noted how popular Nebraska Volleyball is, and stepping into the head coaching role always means shouldering a lot of responsibilities to meet the expectations of Nebraska fans and help the volleyball team achieve its goals.

"The people of Nebraska love their volleyball, and this is what drives this program and keeps it at the top. Every time we step into a leadership role, it's just a big deal. It means a lot that people around you that trusted you. I just have a lot of confidence in this team, and they have that look in their eye that they are ready for business," she said.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will begin its fall season on August 9, 2025, and is scheduled to play 19 home matches and 13 away until November 29, 2025.

