"I made it a point to leave an impact"- Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate Twanisha 'TeeTee'Terry opens up on unique experience at school visit

Sha'Carri Richardson's training partner, Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry, made her feelings known after attending the Ten Oaks Elementary School as a guest speaker. This was a part of the reading campaign of her book, &quot;TeeTee's World Adventure.&quot;The book's primary target audience is children, and she also sold exclusive signed copies of the book through her website, which gained immense recognition. Just a couple of weeks later, Terry carried off the endeavors of her book through a book reading campaign. In an X post, Richardson's training partner, Terry, expressed gratitude for becoming a speaker at the Ten Oaks Elementary School, and she also shared her experience of spending some quality time with the children. Terry shared a few pictures from this time at the school and wrote in her caption: &quot;Third stop of TeeTee’s World Adventure reading journey: Ten Oaks Elementary! 📚 I’m truly honored to have been the very first guest speaker at Ten Oaks Elementary! I went in expecting to read to just one class, but to my surprise, I had the chance to read to all of the first and second grade students. And y’all know TeeTee loves the kids so it was no pressure for your girl!&quot;In her post, Sha'Carri Richardson's training partner, Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry, also stated how she welcomed every child with a hug or high five. Sha'Carri Richardson shared a message after a disappointing season in 2025 Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)Sha'Carri Richardson shared a message after her disappointing show at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the 2025 season as a whole. The season was an injury-laden one for Richardson, which also barred her from defending her 100m world title. In an Instagram post, Richardson stated that even though the season hasn't been the best for her, she is thankful for all the learning that it taught and also further assured that she will be back stronger. She wrote: &quot;2025 owes me nothing but I am thankful for what this year has revealed and allowing the tone to be set for the rest of my life. I am Sha’Carri Richardson &amp; there is so much more to come , just wait and see ⏳! “You have to dig through dirt to get to the treasure” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite her individual lack of form and momentum, Sha'Carri Richardson combined well with the US 4x100m quartet to win the gold medal in Tokyo at the World Athletics Championships 2025.