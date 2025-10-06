  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I made it a point to leave an impact"- Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate Twanisha 'TeeTee'Terry opens up on unique experience at school visit

"I made it a point to leave an impact"- Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate Twanisha 'TeeTee'Terry opens up on unique experience at school visit

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:13 GMT
Sha
Sha'Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry (Image via: All Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson's training partner, Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry, made her feelings known after attending the Ten Oaks Elementary School as a guest speaker. This was a part of the reading campaign of her book, "TeeTee's World Adventure."

Ad

The book's primary target audience is children, and she also sold exclusive signed copies of the book through her website, which gained immense recognition. Just a couple of weeks later, Terry carried off the endeavors of her book through a book reading campaign.

In an X post, Richardson's training partner, Terry, expressed gratitude for becoming a speaker at the Ten Oaks Elementary School, and she also shared her experience of spending some quality time with the children. Terry shared a few pictures from this time at the school and wrote in her caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Third stop of TeeTee’s World Adventure reading journey: Ten Oaks Elementary! 📚 I’m truly honored to have been the very first guest speaker at Ten Oaks Elementary! I went in expecting to read to just one class, but to my surprise, I had the chance to read to all of the first and second grade students. And y’all know TeeTee loves the kids so it was no pressure for your girl!"
Ad
Ad

In her post, Sha'Carri Richardson's training partner, Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry, also stated how she welcomed every child with a hug or high five.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a message after a disappointing season in 2025

Sha&#039;Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)
Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a message after her disappointing show at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the 2025 season as a whole. The season was an injury-laden one for Richardson, which also barred her from defending her 100m world title.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Richardson stated that even though the season hasn't been the best for her, she is thankful for all the learning that it taught and also further assured that she will be back stronger. She wrote:

"2025 owes me nothing but I am thankful for what this year has revealed and allowing the tone to be set for the rest of my life. I am Sha’Carri Richardson & there is so much more to come , just wait and see ⏳! “You have to dig through dirt to get to the treasure”
Ad

Despite her individual lack of form and momentum, Sha'Carri Richardson combined well with the US 4x100m quartet to win the gold medal in Tokyo at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications