"I met GOAT of Track & Field"- Long jumper Quanesha Burks shares raw reaction to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce meetup at Athlos 2025

American long jumper Quanesha Burks penned a heartfelt message after meeting veteran Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. This comes amid Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025, where both Burks and Fraser-Pryce were present. While Fraser-Pryce was called in as the chief guest of honor, Burks participated in the long jump event of the competition. Burks missed the podium by a narrow margin and finished 4th with a mark of 6.15m in the finals.Just a few days later, Burks shared a post on her Instagram handle where she can be seen in the streets, just before she revealed that she met Fraser-Pryce. Burks also expressed excitement in the fact that the Jamaican knew her, stating:&quot;Yall I MET the GOAT of Track &amp; Field!!! 🐐The One and ONLY @realshellyannfp ! And yall she knew me!! Like I was soo shocked!! Soo great taking a picture with the goat and competing on the circuit together!! Just WOW! Okay BYE!&quot;She further said in the video:&quot;I just had a surreal moment, I just met Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the hotel lobby, and I asked for a picture as I have been a fan girl. She said my name, she said, 'Quanesha', that's me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Quanesha Burks has had a disappointing 2025 season that saw her finish eighth in the long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which was also Fraser-Pryce's final competition of her track and field career. The Jamaican concluded this event with a relay silver medal in the 4x100m event.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known on attending Athlos NYC 2025Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known on attending Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025, where she was also honored with a crown by Serena Williams. Speaking in an interview, the veteran Jamaican athlete defined this moment as the culmination of her hard work across her career.Fraser-Pryce further added that she never thought of reaching this glory at the end of her track and field career. She said (via FloTrack, 00:15 onwards):&quot;It's definitely an emotional feeling, you know, to be able to just see the culmination of all the hard work and everything that I've been able to contribute to this sport, and being honored in such a way is truly fantastic, and being there on a night that's celebrating women, only women, it's equally as beautiful, and for me when I started in 2007, I never imagined that I would be here at this moment.&quot;During the conversation, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also remarked that track and field has helped her immensely to grow as a human being and change her as a person.