  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I met GOAT of Track & Field"- Long jumper Quanesha Burks shares raw reaction to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce meetup at Athlos 2025

"I met GOAT of Track & Field"- Long jumper Quanesha Burks shares raw reaction to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce meetup at Athlos 2025

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:58 GMT
Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Michaela Blyde (Images via: Both Getty)
Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Michaela Blyde (Images via: Both Getty)

American long jumper Quanesha Burks penned a heartfelt message after meeting veteran Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. This comes amid Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025, where both Burks and Fraser-Pryce were present.

Ad

While Fraser-Pryce was called in as the chief guest of honor, Burks participated in the long jump event of the competition. Burks missed the podium by a narrow margin and finished 4th with a mark of 6.15m in the finals.

Just a few days later, Burks shared a post on her Instagram handle where she can be seen in the streets, just before she revealed that she met Fraser-Pryce. Burks also expressed excitement in the fact that the Jamaican knew her, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yall I MET the GOAT of Track & Field!!! 🐐The One and ONLY @realshellyannfp ! And yall she knew me!! Like I was soo shocked!! Soo great taking a picture with the goat and competing on the circuit together!! Just WOW! Okay BYE!"

She further said in the video:

"I just had a surreal moment, I just met Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the hotel lobby, and I asked for a picture as I have been a fan girl. She said my name, she said, 'Quanesha', that's me."
Ad
Ad

Notably, Quanesha Burks has had a disappointing 2025 season that saw her finish eighth in the long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which was also Fraser-Pryce's final competition of her track and field career. The Jamaican concluded this event with a relay silver medal in the 4x100m event.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known on attending Athlos NYC 2025

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known on attending Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025, where she was also honored with a crown by Serena Williams. Speaking in an interview, the veteran Jamaican athlete defined this moment as the culmination of her hard work across her career.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce further added that she never thought of reaching this glory at the end of her track and field career. She said (via FloTrack, 00:15 onwards):

"It's definitely an emotional feeling, you know, to be able to just see the culmination of all the hard work and everything that I've been able to contribute to this sport, and being honored in such a way is truly fantastic, and being there on a night that's celebrating women, only women, it's equally as beautiful, and for me when I started in 2007, I never imagined that I would be here at this moment."
Ad
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also remarked that track and field has helped her immensely to grow as a human being and change her as a person.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications