  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I was in panic the whole time"- Ariarne Titmus gets honest on 'out of comfort zone' experience with boyfriend Mack weeks after skipping Worlds

"I was in panic the whole time"- Ariarne Titmus gets honest on 'out of comfort zone' experience with boyfriend Mack weeks after skipping Worlds

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 27, 2025 20:26 GMT
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty
Ariarne Titmus at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her first ski experience in New Zealand with her boyfriend Mack. She shared how she was vulnerable and intimidated by the experience initially but progressed and learned skiing within three days.

Ad

She added how the experience was a step outside her comfort zone. While she always kept herself in the safe bubble of elite sport, she admitted that she discovered growth in the new skiing experiences. This comes weeks after she didn’t participate at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, having spent off-time away from swimming as she hasn’t featured in any competition since the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ariarne Titmus posted about this experience on her Instagram, captioning the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“My first ski trip was something I was excited for, but very apprehensive! As a an elite athlete, I’ve wrapped myself in cotton wool my entire life- but during this time away from the sport, I’ve taken myself out of my comfort zone and tried things I never thought I would. To say I was nervous to ski is an understatement, the first couple of hours on snow were shocking.”
Ad
“I was in a panic the whole time. But with a couple of lessons, by day 3 I was able to ski from top to bottom of the mountain!”, the 24-year-old added.
Ad

She also recalled how her boyfriend Mack supported her by holding her belt as he guided her down the slope. Notably, the Australian swimmer debuted her boyfriend Mack to the public at the Australian Open 2025 as they attended the day 12 of the event together watching the women’s semi-final.

Ariarne Titmus makes her feelings known on being a part of Australian of the Year for Tasmania alumni 2025

Ariarne Titmus after winning medal at Paris Olympics 2024 Source: Getty
Ariarne Titmus after winning medal at Paris Olympics 2024 Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus expressed her gratitude for being part of the Australian of the Year for Tasmania alumni 2025. She opened up on being inspired by touring the state with fellow recipients and the connection she feels to her home state.

Ad

Via an Instagram post, she shared the pride and honour of being a part of the group, adding:

“The time I spent touring the state last week alongside my fellow recipients @samelsom_ @seaforestaustralia and Keren @young_leaders_of_tasmania has been a highlight of my year. Learning more about what they do and how much they are contributing to the community blew me away 🫶”
Ad
Ad

In addition, Ariarne Titmus also shared glimpses of her time there spent with other recipients while also sharing her own journey from a small regional community in Tasmania to national recognition. The 24-year-old is a four-time Olympic champion and the current world record holder in the 200m long course freestyle.

At last year's Olympics, she added four medals to her previous tally, winning two golds and two silvers. Overall, she has won four golds, three silvers, and one bronze in her Olympic career.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications