"I was in panic the whole time"- Ariarne Titmus gets honest on 'out of comfort zone' experience with boyfriend Mack weeks after skipping Worlds

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her first ski experience in New Zealand with her boyfriend Mack. She shared how she was vulnerable and intimidated by the experience initially but progressed and learned skiing within three days.She added how the experience was a step outside her comfort zone. While she always kept herself in the safe bubble of elite sport, she admitted that she discovered growth in the new skiing experiences. This comes weeks after she didn’t participate at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, having spent off-time away from swimming as she hasn’t featured in any competition since the Paris Olympics 2024.Ariarne Titmus posted about this experience on her Instagram, captioning the post:“My first ski trip was something I was excited for, but very apprehensive! As a an elite athlete, I’ve wrapped myself in cotton wool my entire life- but during this time away from the sport, I’ve taken myself out of my comfort zone and tried things I never thought I would. To say I was nervous to ski is an understatement, the first couple of hours on snow were shocking.”“I was in a panic the whole time. But with a couple of lessons, by day 3 I was able to ski from top to bottom of the mountain!”, the 24-year-old added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also recalled how her boyfriend Mack supported her by holding her belt as he guided her down the slope. Notably, the Australian swimmer debuted her boyfriend Mack to the public at the Australian Open 2025 as they attended the day 12 of the event together watching the women’s semi-final.Ariarne Titmus makes her feelings known on being a part of Australian of the Year for Tasmania alumni 2025Ariarne Titmus after winning medal at Paris Olympics 2024 Source: GettyAriarne Titmus expressed her gratitude for being part of the Australian of the Year for Tasmania alumni 2025. She opened up on being inspired by touring the state with fellow recipients and the connection she feels to her home state.Via an Instagram post, she shared the pride and honour of being a part of the group, adding:“The time I spent touring the state last week alongside my fellow recipients @samelsom_ @seaforestaustralia and Keren @young_leaders_of_tasmania has been a highlight of my year. Learning more about what they do and how much they are contributing to the community blew me away 🫶” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition, Ariarne Titmus also shared glimpses of her time there spent with other recipients while also sharing her own journey from a small regional community in Tasmania to national recognition. The 24-year-old is a four-time Olympic champion and the current world record holder in the 200m long course freestyle.At last year's Olympics, she added four medals to her previous tally, winning two golds and two silvers. Overall, she has won four golds, three silvers, and one bronze in her Olympic career.