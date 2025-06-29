"I don't think there's blame"- Wrestling insider shares views on Bo Bassett's shocking decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

A wrestling insider shared that Bo Bassett's decommitment from Iowa Wrestling may have happened simply because it didn't work out. The top recruit of 2026 has now entered the transfer portal after his surprise withdrawal from the Hawkeyes' recruit list.

Bo Bassett has recorded an undefeated wrestling career at Bishop McCort High School, heading to his senior year as the top recruit of the 2026 class. He competed at the U20 World Championships in 2024, winning the bronze, and added the medal to his champion's title won at the U17 Worlds in 2021. Competing at 144 pounds, he won the Super32, Powerade, and Ironman titles three times each.

In February 2025, the high school star disregarded Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma State to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes. He shared that Hawkeyes' standout Spencer Lee has been his favorite all-time and impacted his decision to commit to the college program.

However, Bo Bassett recently made headlines for decommitting from the Iowa wrestling program. He entered the transfer portal again and has considered a couple of colleges, including Nebraska.

In a recent conversation with FloWrestling, an insider shared that Bassett's decision was just based on things not working out, and that no one has to be specifically pinpointed.

"I don't think there's blame. I just think it didn't work out. You know, I don't think there's, that's the thing, I don't think there's a right or a wrong. I don't think someone was wrong, someone was right. I just think it didn't work out. Personality clash, you know, details, you don't know what wasn't worked out ahead of time and what wasn't. That's, that's an unknown. When something like this happens, you quickly want to say this person was wrong, this person was right. I don't think that's what we, we have here."

In the P4P High School rankings, Bassett joined his brother Melvin Miller and fellow McCort wrestler Jax Forrest in the top four.

Bo Bassett recently attended Jordan Burroughs' camp to enlighten the up-and-coming generation

Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling - (Source: Getty)

Bo Bassett, after announcing his decommitment, attended the legendary Jordan Burroughs' 'All I See is Gold' camp to teach young wrestlers and share insights. Expressing gratitude to the opportunity, he shared a picture of the setting on his Instagram story and wrote:

"So Blessed to get an opportunity to teach at Jordan Burroughs All I see is Gold Camp. It was great to work with so many amazing young studs. #MachineGunMindset #GloryToGod."

In another video, Bassett was seen addressing the crowd, sharing his experiences of visiting camps.

"Appreciate the introduction. I'm super fired up to be here and excited. It's a blessing. I was just in your shoes not too long ago. I'm going to camps all the time. My dad brought me all over the country. I did a lot of Young Guns camps because that's where I'm from and where I grew up wrestling out in western Pennsylvania about 3 or 4 hours from here, and so it's super cool to be in this position."

Bo Bassett was in action at the Final X, locking horns with Penn State's Blaze in the 65 kg category but succumbing to him in the feat.

