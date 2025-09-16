"I don't think I would have been able to handle it"- USA’s Cordell Tinch says break from track was crucial after World Championships gold

American athlete Cordell Tinch made his feelings known after winning the 110m Hurdles World title in Tokyo after an approximate three-year break. Tinch was away from the sport between 2020 and 2023 for several academic and professional reasons.

After his comeback to the sport, the 2025 season is turning out to be a major turning point in the 25-year-old's career. The year saw Tinch win several accolades, such as a Diamond League title, but none of them are as important as the world title he won on Tuesday, September 17.

Tinch clocked 12.99 seconds in the finals to achieve this feat. Speaking after the race, Tinch shared that he is grateful for his three-year break from the track. The American athlete also mentioned that without that break, he wouldn't have been able to perform at the same level that he did in Tokyo. He said (via LetsRundotcom, 00:31 onwards):

"I'm thankful for the time to take off because I don't think that if I didn't take that time off to find myself, I would be able to step out. I don't know how many people were there, but I don't think I'd been able to step out under all those lights in a final with nine best athletes in the world. I don't think I would have been able to handle it if I didn't take that break. So, it was a lot of relief."

During the conversation, Cordell Tinch also remarked that the break was important for his mental health and finding happiness in his life.

Cordell Tinch opens up about regrouping after a debacle last year at the US Olympic Track and Field trials

Cordell Tinch (Image via: Getty)

Cordell Tinch shed light on how he regrouped after facing a setback at the 2024 US Olympics Track and Field Trials. The American hurdler couldn't make it through to the Olympic team at the trials after finishing 4th in the finals.

Tinch said that his last season was marked by several setbacks, including injuries, and also added that during that time, he was also trying to get accustomed to being a pro athlete after the 2023 World Championships. He said (via Citius Mag, 4:41 onwards):

"I mean last year was an up-and-down year the entire time. There were injuries, there were things that you have to learn to be a professional, you know, when I first went to Budapest, I was 6 months into track and field, and I was at Worlds this year. So, it was a lot of things we had to learn."

At his first World Championships in 2023, Cordell Tinch couldn't make it out of the semifinals. He was eliminated after finishing 4th in the semifinals.

