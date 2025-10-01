'I've got a grudge' - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick fired up for Penn State rivalry after 2024 heartbreak

Nebraska Volleyball star Rebekah Allick has made her feelings known on facing Penn State again after their Final Four exit to them last year. Penn State would go on to defeat Louisville, who was coached by current Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly, to win the 2024 NCAA Championship. The Huskers' loss to Penn State marked the final match in charge for their former head coach, John Cook. Rebekah Allick and the Nebraska Volleyball team have started strongly under Dani Busboom Kelly, posting an undefeated record so far. They last played against Maryland, with Allick recording an impressive 13 kills and a hitting percentage of 750. The Huskers will be facing Penn State on Friday, and Rutgers University on Saturday. In a press conference ahead of their match against Penn State, Allick said:&quot;I still see them as the team from last year. I know they have some new firepower, but I don't know. Again, I'm going to lead by example with this, but I got a grudge, so I want to kick some butt.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRebekah Allick recently made history by moving to fifth place on Nebraska's all-time career blocks list, surpassing Sarah Pavan. Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes feelings known on facing Penn StateDani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly discussed facing Penn State ahead of their match this Friday. In a press conference, she said: (0:08 onwards)&quot;Penn State, you know, obviously a really great team. They have some serious firepower on the pins. I think their middles do a nice job, fantastic liberos. So, not many holes for them in my mind. I know they've had some losses this year that could be unexpected, but I still think this is a team that can contend at a really high level.&quot;She was also asked how motivated the team was to play after the Final Four exit last year:&quot;I'd say we're pretty motivated. It's kind of a chip on our shoulder week. We know that we're going to have to play really well to go in there and beat them. It's going to be a challenge, but I do think, you know, Penn State or not, this team is kind of ready for another challenge and ready for something to really have our sights set on. So, I'm fired up for yesterday's practice and the rest of this week and going into Penn State feeling prepared.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly stepped down as head coach of Louisville after their loss to Penn State in the finals last year. The game promises to be an exciting one, with the Nebraska Volleyball team having a point to prove.