"I cannot wait for this next adventure"- Landon Sidun announces commitment to Penn State as part of 2027 class

Penn State Wrestling recently received a commitment from one of the top-ranked lightweight wrestlers of the 2027 batch, Landon Sidun. This comes just a few weeks after Sidun's official visit to the Nittany Lions program.Sidun, a Hutchinson native, is currently competing for Norwin High School, has a staggering 72-2 record in two seasons, and is also a Fargo Super-32 Powerade champion. Besides, he also has several other accolades, such as a state title to his name, and is also the second overall recruit of the 2027 batch.Sidun announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via an Instagram post where he emphasized that the program is possibly the best choice for him. Additionally, he also thanked his family members, coaches, and friends in his post. He wrote:&quot;I am extremely excited to announce that I’ve committed to Penn State to further my wrestling and academic career! I believe Penn State will be the best fit for me, and I can succeed in many aspects. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and friends who have been by my side along this journey and got me to this point. I cannot wait for this next adventure. WE ARE!🦁&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the Cael Sanderson-led side has also signed other young and talented wrestlers, such as Gavin Mangano, in their 2027 batch, besides Landon Sidun.Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson sheds light on his vision for the programCael Sanderson (Image via: Getty)Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson shared his vision for the program. Sanderson is one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the program and has led the team to 12 NCAA championships.During a conversation a few months ago, Sanderson stated that wrestling is a fun sport, and this attitude that his team carries is new to the scene. Additionally, Sanderson also emphasized that he focuses more on the overall well-being of the wrestlers rather than just on their performance on the court. He said (via ESPN MMA, 00:44 onwards):&quot;Before we kind of came on the scene, wrestling was about breaking your opponent, but wrestling is actually a fun sport, and I think that kind of attitude had not been seen in college wrestling. There's going to be a set of NCAA champions every year, but who they become as people, that's important.&quot;Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson further added that he wants to create an environment where the wrestlers can flourish and get better by learning from others.