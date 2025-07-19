Ilona Maher, Angel Reese, and other athletes react as A’ja Wilson rocks one-leg red gown ahead of WNBA All-Star Game

Ilona Maher, Angel Reese, and other athletes shared reactions as WNBA star A'ja Wilson posted a few pictures of herself in a red gown. Wilson will be competing in the WNBA All-Star game this Saturday (July 19), and walked on the orange carpet alongside other players such as Reese ahead of the game.Maher is regarded as one of the top rugby players in the United States. She helped the US team win the nation's first ever bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the Paris Olympics last year. Aside from the sport, Maher is also a very popular social media influencer.Meanwhile, Wilson is regarded as one of the world's top basketball players and represents the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.In a post shared on Instagram, A'ja Wilson wrote:&quot;Wet like my jumper 💧&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIlona Maher commented on the post, writing:&quot;Ethereal.&quot;Former track and field star Allyson Felix also shared her appreciation for Wilson, commenting:&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;Wilson's teammate at the Las Vegas Aces, Cheyenne Parker, commented:&quot;So beautiful 😍🔥🔥 purrrrrrr&quot;Angel Reese commented on the post, writing:&quot;A’ja Wil wassup wit you?!??? 🙂‍↔️😍&quot;Still taken from A'ja Wilson's Instagram (source: @aja22wilson/Instagram)Meanwhile, Ilona Maher is set to play against the Fiji Women's Rugby team this Saturday as part of Team USA's preparations for the Rugby World Cup.Ilona Maher won Best Breakthrough Athlete at 2025 ESPY AwardsMaher at the 2025 ESPYs - Source: GettyIlona Maher was awarded the Best Breakthrough Athlete Award at the 2025 ESPYs. After receiving her award on stage, Maher said (1:09 onwards):&quot;I'm so honored. Thank you so much. It's taken me seven years into Olympics, but I finally broke through. Amazing stuff. I know it's just me up here, but I'm a team sport athlete through and through, and my teammates are the reason I am the way I am. I love them so much. They truly are, you know, the reason I am up here on this stage.&quot;&quot;My message stays the same. Strong is beautiful. Strong's powerful. It's sexy. It's whatever you want it to be. And I hope more girls can feel how I feel... Sport does amazing things. And for a girl who didn't understand why her body looked the way it did, sport gave me an outlet and showed me how capable I can be.&quot;Ilona Maher also recently appeared on the runway at Miami Swim Week, modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine. She was also part of the magazine's latest issue.