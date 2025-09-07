  • home icon
  Ilona Maher reacts as Alica Schmidt shares Thailand vacation highlights including her posing in bikini

Ilona Maher reacts as Alica Schmidt shares Thailand vacation highlights including her posing in bikini

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Sep 07, 2025 18:10 GMT
Ilona Maher (L) and Alica Schmidt (R). PHOTO: Both from Getty
Ilona Maher (L) and Alica Schmidt (R). PHOTO: Both from Getty

USA rugby star and Olympic medalist Ilona Maher has reacted to Alica Schmidt’s vacation highlights from Thailand. The German athlete headed on the trip as a break after her disappointing German Championships campaign.

Schmidt’s trip was full of fun as she shared glimpses of herself and the scenic views. Her highlights included posing in a white outfit with a picturesque sunset backdrop, a city-view picture taken while she was on her bed, a shot of her using her phone in the swimming pool with the sea in the background and multiple bikini pictures where the camera captured her from behind.

She shared the pictures on her Instagram, captioning the post:

“Views for days 🌞🌴🌅🐚🌈✨ #vacay #vacation #thailand”
Two-time Olympian Ilona Maher, who also finished as the runner-up at the dance reality show Dancing With The Stars, commented on the post, gushing over Schmidt’s first picture where she is wearing a white fit.

“First pic is my new wallpaper”, the 29-year-old wrote.
Screenshot of Maher's comment. Credits - Instagram/ alicasmd
Screenshot of Maher’s comment. Credits - Instagram/ alicasmd

Maher, notably, recently featured at the USA’s rugby world cup squad which bowed out of the quarterfinals after finishing third in Pool A. Only top two teams from each pool advanced to the quarters.

Alica Schmidt reflects on her 2025 season after disappointing German Championships campaign

Alica Schmidt at The Power List - Germany's Top 50 event. Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt at The Power List - Germany's Top 50 event. Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt shared her thoughts after a challenging 2025 season, which saw her miss out on a place in Germany’s World Championships squad. This came after a disappointing run in the 800m at the Nationals, where she failed to progress to the final, finishing third in her heat. In an Instagram post, she wrote about her 2025 season:

“This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed.”
“This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026,” she added, expressing optimism despite the disappointment.
At the German Championships, Alica Schmidt clocked 2:06.47 in her 800m heat to place third. Her compatriots Smilla Kolbe and Majtie Kolberg, who took the top two spots with times of 2:02.57 and 2:03.33, earned qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

She had earlier clocked 2:03.21 at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meet before the Nationals, a time that would have been sufficient to place her among the top two finishers at the German Championships.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
