Ilona Maher reacts as Alica Schmidt shares Thailand vacation highlights including her posing in bikini

USA rugby star and Olympic medalist Ilona Maher has reacted to Alica Schmidt's vacation highlights from Thailand. The German athlete headed on the trip as a break after her disappointing German Championships campaign.Schmidt's trip was full of fun as she shared glimpses of herself and the scenic views. Her highlights included posing in a white outfit with a picturesque sunset backdrop, a city-view picture taken while she was on her bed, a shot of her using her phone in the swimming pool with the sea in the background and multiple bikini pictures where the camera captured her from behind.She shared the pictures on her Instagram, captioning the post:"Views for days 🌞🌴🌅🐚🌈✨ #vacay #vacation #thailand" Two-time Olympian Ilona Maher, who also finished as the runner-up at the dance reality show Dancing With The Stars, commented on the post, gushing over Schmidt's first picture where she is wearing a white fit."First pic is my new wallpaper", the 29-year-old wrote.Maher, notably, recently featured at the USA's rugby world cup squad which bowed out of the quarterfinals after finishing third in Pool A. Only top two teams from each pool advanced to the quarters.Alica Schmidt reflects on her 2025 season after disappointing German Championships campaignAlica Schmidt shared her thoughts after a challenging 2025 season, which saw her miss out on a place in Germany's World Championships squad. This came after a disappointing run in the 800m at the Nationals, where she failed to progress to the final, finishing third in her heat. In an Instagram post, she wrote about her 2025 season:"This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn't the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed.""This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026," she added, expressing optimism despite the disappointment.At the German Championships, Alica Schmidt clocked 2:06.47 in her 800m heat to place third. Her compatriots Smilla Kolbe and Majtie Kolberg, who took the top two spots with times of 2:02.57 and 2:03.33, earned qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.She had earlier clocked 2:03.21 at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meet before the Nationals, a time that would have been sufficient to place her among the top two finishers at the German Championships.