Ilona Maher reminisces about grocery store birthday party, calls it 'favorite' childhood celebration

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher recently shared her thoughts on celebrating birthday parties with different themes throughout her growing years. The women's rugby star also expressed her views on her favorite birthday party theme.

During her recent appearance on her podcast with her sisters, “House of Maher | Ilona, Olivia & Adrianna,” Ilona Maher recounted her pleasant memories revolving around her birthday celebrations. Furthermore, she shed light on experiencing her favorite birthday party theme, which was held in a grocery store.

“I've had a fairy party; I had a mermaid birthday party. My most favorite, though.. Fun thing about me is, I love a grocery store. I love roaming the halls of a grocery store, especially in a foreign country. So my birthday party.. our local shopping market in Vermont was called the Hannerfords,” she shared [8:07 onwards].

She continued:

“Shout out to Hannerfords, New England. My mom went; I don't know why she thought of this idea. I had a birthday party at the supermarket. Me and a bunch of my little friends went to the deli counter. We went into the bakery. I mean, that was awesome.”

Ilona Maher recently concluded a successful season with the Premiership Women's Rugby League in England. She signed a three-month contract with the Bristol Bears in December 2024.

Over her seven matches with the Bears, she scored four tries, assisting the team in reaching the semi-finals. Her debut match attracted a huge audience, and the venue had to be shifted from Shaftesbury Park to Ashton Gate to accommodate a larger crowd. Her first match registered a new club-record attendance of 9,240 spectators.

Ilona Maher reflects on women’s rugby receiving online criticism

Ilona Maher at the Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher’s name stands out in women's rugby as she is one of the best players in the sport. She is the most followed rugby player, with 4.9 million Instagram followers, and has achieved significant success in her career.

She is also an advocate for women’s sports and body positivity. During her recent interview with the Olympics, the rugby star addressed the issue regarding the criticism and online judgment women's rugby receives. She said:

“I always find it funny when people online are so judgmental and rude about women’s rugby, when in actuality some of the best men’s players in the world support the women’s game and want to see it thrive.”

Maher has recently signed a multi-year partnership deal with Adidas, making her the newest member to join the group of elite-level athletes that the brand sponsors. Additionally, she will also serve as the face for brand-new rugby footwear for women.

The rugby star will also receive premium clothing and footwear from the German athletic corporation. She also endorses brands such as Paula's Choice, L'Oréal, New Era, and Secret.

