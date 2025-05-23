Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes his feelings known as rugby star tries 'whisk' dance

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, shared his reaction to the rugby star's attempt at the whisk dance challenge. The Olympic bronze medalist also reflected on doing the latest dance challenge and her dancing skills.

Ad

Maher became the first rugby player to participate in the dance competition television series Dancing with the Stars. She participated in the 33rd season with the professional Latin and ballroom dancer Bersten, and clinched the second position.

The rugby player also participated in the 2025 DWTS Live Tour and, in April 2025, announced her retirement from dancing.

Ilona Maher recently attempted the whisk challenge, which attracted responses from her former dance partner, Alan Bersten. He mentioned:

Ad

Trending

"Lol"

"Hahaha I love it"

Screenshot of Ilona Maher's Instagram post featuring Alan Bersten's comments | Source: IG/ilonamaher

The rugby player also added her thoughts before attempting the dance; she said in her video:

Ad

"'Ilona you must be such a good dancer now that you're on 'Dancing with the Stars'. 'Ilona you gotta do the whisk challenge'. I'm actually still a terrible dancer. In all honesty I think I actually might be worse. I was on the phone with Alan for about half an hour last week with him trying to teach me how to do the whisk. And was no, no way closer to doing it even after 10 weeks of learning to dance. But I'm going to try it all here for you right now."

Ad

Ad

Maher is currently playing with the USA team in the Pacific Four Series. In the final match of the series, her team will face New Zealand at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on May 24, 2025.

Ilona Maher reflected on the first meeting with her DWTS dance partner Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten was a guest on the House of Maher podcast in April 2025. During the episode, the elite rugby player shared her thoughts on her first meeting with Bersten.

Ad

"I was so stressed too because I knew it was going to be hard work though I've never been like, 'Oh this is just going to be a fun show'. I had heard rumors that you can be tough on your partners and I was like, 'Okay'. I wasn't scared of that though, I was like, 'Okay perfect', she shared. [11:02 onwards]

Ad

Maher also played in the Premiership Women's Rugby League in England. She represented the Bristol Bears, registering four tries in seven matches and helping the team reach the semifinals of the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More