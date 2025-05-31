Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten shares adorable note on special companion's birthday as they reunite after 2 weeks

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday wish for his dog, Jeff. Bersten is a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, and partnered with rugby player Ilona Maher on the 33rd season of the popular reality show. The pair finished runners-up, coming close to winning the entire competition. Maher and Bersten also paired up for the show's live tour, which concluded last month.

Ilona Maher is one of the most popular rugby players in the world. She made her breakthrough at Quinnipiac University, where she earned the MA Sorenson Award, given to the best collegiate women's rugby player. She has represented Team USA at two Olympic Games, including Paris 2024, where she helped the team win their first-ever bronze medal in Rugby Sevens.

Maher has gained a large social media following over the years, using her platform to advocate for body positivity and women's sports.

Alan Bersten took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his dog, Jeff:

"Today is @jeffbersten birthday!!!! My baby is 1 year old today! He’s been in training, so today is the first day I’ve seen him in 2 weeks."

After performing on the DWTS Live Tour last month, Ilona Maher announced her 'retirement' from dancing, highlighting that she was 'ready to hang up her dancing shoes.'

Ilona Maher reveals she could have been a nurse instead of a rugby player

Maher at the Pacific Four Series - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher once revealed that she could have been a nurse instead of a rugby player. Maher, who is now one of the most recognized rugby players in the world, could have been working in the medical field if she hadn't made her breakthrough in rugby.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Maher was asked about an alternate career path, to which she said:

“I have my nursing degree so I think I’d be in the medical field,” she says. “I always loved nursing. I loved bedside nursing, so I think I would nurse. I’ve always wanted to go for higher level education, whether that’s a nurse practitioner or a doctor. I think I’d be in the medical field helping people, inspiring people and giving them room to be themselves.”

Maher seems to have a versatile set of talents. She has also stepped into the world of modelling, making her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine in late 2024.

