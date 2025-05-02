Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten shares excitement to watch his first rugby action as Olympian gears up for Pacific Four Series

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, will watch some rugby action for the first time on May 3, 2025, as the Olympian and the US rugby 15s team clash against Canada. Maher last represented her nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA to the historic bronze podium.

Ilona Maher was one of the highlights of the 33rd Dancing With the Stars season. She not only channeled strong characters like Luisa Madrigal from Encanto and incorporated lifts in the routines with Bersten's help, but also finished runner-up in the reality show. Though the show ended in November 2024, Maher and Bersten continue to share a great bond, often supporting each other in person and on social media.

Bersten, who performed on the Dancing With the Stars tour, touched down for some rugby action as Maher and the USA Women's Eagles Rugby are slated to clash against Canada at KPKC Stadium in Kansas City on May 3, 2025.

In a recent Instagram story, the Olympic bronze medalist welcomed her dance partner, bantering with him. As the professional dancer said:

"About to watch some rugby"

Maher excitedly added:

"For the first time ever, in person. He doesn't know what's about to hit him."

Bersten said:

"No, hopefully, nobody."

Poking fun, Maher couldn't give him a positive response. Rather said:

"Well"

Ilona Maher welcomed Alan Bersten to her rugby match; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Maher gained massive recognition for revolutionizing women's rugby. She applied makeup for her games and inspired others to do the same while playing a male-dominated sport. She also advocates for body positivity and creates relatable skits for her social media family.

Ilona Maher shared a special update to announce her retirement from dancing

Ilona Maher at Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Maher graced the Dancing With the Stars tour with a surprise appearance on March 31, 2025. She also performed on the stage with Bersten and won hearts like always. However, on April 7, 2025, she hilariously announced that she would hang up her dancing shoes.

"It was a tough decision at its best. After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance. I am a fresh-old dancer. You all know this. Um, never said was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I gotta hang up my dancing shoes. You know, if I never have to learn another step again, I think I'll be happy. I think I will. So I just wanted you all to hear this from me."

Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, started the 'House of Maher' podcast in March this year. In the show, they mainly discuss entertainment, sports and love life.

