  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten shares excitement to watch his first rugby action as Olympian gears up for Pacific Four Series

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten shares excitement to watch his first rugby action as Olympian gears up for Pacific Four Series

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified May 02, 2025 04:11 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 27, 2024 - Source: Getty
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten at Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 27, 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, will watch some rugby action for the first time on May 3, 2025, as the Olympian and the US rugby 15s team clash against Canada. Maher last represented her nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA to the historic bronze podium.

Ad

Ilona Maher was one of the highlights of the 33rd Dancing With the Stars season. She not only channeled strong characters like Luisa Madrigal from Encanto and incorporated lifts in the routines with Bersten's help, but also finished runner-up in the reality show. Though the show ended in November 2024, Maher and Bersten continue to share a great bond, often supporting each other in person and on social media.

Bersten, who performed on the Dancing With the Stars tour, touched down for some rugby action as Maher and the USA Women's Eagles Rugby are slated to clash against Canada at KPKC Stadium in Kansas City on May 3, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent Instagram story, the Olympic bronze medalist welcomed her dance partner, bantering with him. As the professional dancer said:

"About to watch some rugby"

Maher excitedly added:

"For the first time ever, in person. He doesn't know what's about to hit him."

Bersten said:

"No, hopefully, nobody."

Poking fun, Maher couldn't give him a positive response. Rather said:

"Well"
Ilona Maher welcomed Alan Bersten to her rugby match; Instagram - @ilonamaher
Ilona Maher welcomed Alan Bersten to her rugby match; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Maher gained massive recognition for revolutionizing women's rugby. She applied makeup for her games and inspired others to do the same while playing a male-dominated sport. She also advocates for body positivity and creates relatable skits for her social media family.

Ad

Ilona Maher shared a special update to announce her retirement from dancing

Ilona Maher at Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women&#039;s Rugby - (Source: Getty)
Ilona Maher at Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Maher graced the Dancing With the Stars tour with a surprise appearance on March 31, 2025. She also performed on the stage with Bersten and won hearts like always. However, on April 7, 2025, she hilariously announced that she would hang up her dancing shoes.

Ad
"It was a tough decision at its best. After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance. I am a fresh-old dancer. You all know this. Um, never said was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I gotta hang up my dancing shoes. You know, if I never have to learn another step again, I think I'll be happy. I think I will. So I just wanted you all to hear this from me."
Ad

Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, started the 'House of Maher' podcast in March this year. In the show, they mainly discuss entertainment, sports and love life.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications