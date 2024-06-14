In Pictures: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stuns in $1.4 billion luxury watch brand campaign ahead of the Paris Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the brand partner of Richard Mille, worth $1.4 billion, posed in track gear sporting the unique watches. Nicknamed 'Pocket Rocket', the eight-time Olympic medalist joined the Richard Mille family after recognizing that they share a common vision of timelessness.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, widely considered one of the most decorated sprinters in the 100m and 200m, has amassed 19 gold medals across all major championships encompassing ten World Championships and three Olympic golds.

Besides her phenomenal track skills, Fraser-Pryce's vibrant personality and iconic wigs don't go unnoticed either. To add an extra style element, she chose the Swiss brand Richard Mille, the watch brand that meets the luxurious needs of people with taste.

In an Instagram post by Richard Mille, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was caught in action in the first photo, the Nike athlete posed wearing a greyish blue athletic wear. The last photo was a proper exhibition of the watch, which shined as she attempted to tie her hair.

Richard Mille has garnered immense love in just over two decades. In 2022, he closed the year as the sixth-largest by revenue, just a place behind the giant, Patek Phillipe, a brand that has been in the market since 1839.

The exclusivity of Richard Mille is such that it produces only 5,300 pieces a year. On welcoming the Olympian to the family, Amanda Mille, the partnerships director of Richard Mille said:

"Shelly-Ann is not only a World Champion. She is a strong woman who combines this with being a mother. As if that wasn’t already enough, she finds the energy for her charity work and this all-round commitment totally reflects our values.”

"What we want to achieve is timeless" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on what drew her attention to Richard Mille

Fraser-Pryce is a blend of bold fashion and athletic excellence. A mother and a philanthropist off the track, she doesn't let her age decide for her. That one thing that Richard Mille offered her was timelessness, which was quick to please the Olympian.

In an interview posted on the official website of Richard Mille, the 37-year-old wrote:

"It’s about pushing barriers! People have always told me what I could or couldn’t do, I wanted to be part of a brand that knows about timing and where age doesn’t limit your progress. At the end of the day, we have the same vision as it pertains to our legacy. What we want to achieve is timeless."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will look to make her fifth Olympic team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, accompanying the likes of Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.