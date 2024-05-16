In Pictures: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' dreamy Hawaiian vacation photo album by popular photographer Esther

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' all-loved-up photos from their tropical Hawaii vacation were released by South California-based photographer, Esther. The athletic duo took a trip to the picturesque landscape during their off-season.

Simone Biles, 27, met Jonathan Owens in the dating app Raya and tied their nuptial knot in April 2023. Since then, the couple has supported each other in their respective sports. Biles earned her sixth World title at the 2023 World Championships and Owens put up a stellar show in NFL season as the Green Bay Packers' safety.

While Simone Biles is looking to win gold at the Paris Games, Jonathan Owens recently signed with the Chicago Bears NFL team to kickstart a fresh season.

The romantic set of photos from their tropical getaway was nothing less than dreamy. Notably, the 22-year-old, specializing in couples and lifestyle photography and portraits, was the one to appreciate. Esther recently took to her Instagram handle to release her best shots of Biles and Owens.

In the first photo, the couple sat onboard their horses while holding hands, with a green hill in the background. The second photo featured them locking eyes while walking by the sea. They were kissing in the third and watching the sunset in the fourth.

In the fifth, bare-bodied Owens teased Biles on the neck, while she giggled wearing a white-and-golden striped shirt with denim shorts. The sixth featured both on the horseback, sharing a moment. The rest of the photos were shot with the overcast sky in the background, both engaging in romance.

Simone Biles lauded Esther for her phenomenal photography skills

After returning from her vacation, Simone Biles took to her Instagram stories to appreciate the photographer for her cooperation and skills.

""Thanks for photographing our love. These are perfect!" she wrote in her story.

Further, she handpicked some of her best shots and posted them on her Instagram. Penning down what her husband means to her, the 27-year-old preferred the sunset shots.

"if home was a person"

Simone Biles will make her gymnastic comeback after the Gymnastics Camp in April, as the most decorated contestant. At the 2024 US Classic, scheduled on May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut, the four-time Olympian will compete alongside fellow gymnasts, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas.