In Pictures: Simone Biles shares glimpses of good times with husband, Jonathan Owens as they build their dream Texas home together

The star artistic gymnast Simone Biles captivates her fans with gushing pictures of herself alongside her husband Jonathan Owens and a few friends as they spend time at their under-construction home in Texas.

Apart from building her dream haven, Simone Biles is currently focused on taking the gymnastics world by storm one more time at the Core Hydration Classic and US Olympic trials happening next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On the other hand, Jonathan Owens is also gearing up for the forthcoming NFL season as the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule comes out on the Chicago Bears official website.

Simone Biles took it to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a series of pictures that feature Biles and Owens striking poses for a selfie. The series also has pictures of American artistic gymnast Joscelyn Roberson and podcaster and 'Call Her Daddy' host Alexandra Cooper. Biles also shared images of her sitting on the floor of her in-progress home. She captioned the post:

"Recently on my iphone"

The 27-year-old athlete had also given a sneak peek into the interior of her waterfront house earlier. She gave a brief look into the various parts of her house, which include the kitchen, balcony and hall, and posted a couple of stories on Instagram on Monday.

Simone Biles returns to her gymnastics endeavors at the Core Hydration Classic

Simone Biles, alongside Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee, will be attending the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, from May 17 to May 18. The event will also mark Biles' first competitive event after the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

Simone Biles was anticipated to make her season debut at the Winter Cup, but the Olympian seems ready to hit the ground running as she aims to claim her spot in the Paris Olympics in 2024. Biles, who has her name on the senior competition list, will be there on the opening day with her best friend, Jordan Chiles.

With everything falling back into place for the American legend, the whole gymnastics roster and her fans were waiting for her to make a comeback.