In Pictures: Suni Lee stuns in red custom-made leotard as she qualifies for the U.S. Olympic Trials at the National Championships

Suni Lee shared pictures from her US gymnastics championships days while also announcing her entry at the US Olympic Trials in June. Lee finished in the fourth position, scoring 110.650 in the all-around competition.

Suni Lee, 21, was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all-around champion after compatriot Simone Biles abruptly withdrew from the competition, citing 'twisties'. Having made waves in the 2021-22 season at the NCAA level, Lee decided to draw a line to her Auburn University journey in the 2022-23 season.

However, she prematurely ended college in the wake of a kidney issue. Her health problems stretched until late 2023, thus striking her out of the 2023 World Championships.

2024 marked her comeback season, where her first gold came in the balance beam at the American Classic. She further nabbed the balance beam gold at the Core Hydration Classic. She petitioned to compete in the all-around at the US Gymnastics Championships, which got approved before the final event.

A Gk Elite athlete since 2021, Lee designed a signature collection of leotards that goes by her name. She recently took her partnership up a notch with the release of the new Suni Lee edition of leotards (via Instagram).

At the US Championships, she donned a red-and-black leotard on the final day of the event. The intricacies of the design while she flipped on the balance beam looked stunning.

Suni Lee posted a carousel of photos that featured her on the podium with flowers and bouquets, with her teammates, posing in a hotel room, atop the podium alone, and executing a clean balance beam landing.

Lee's caption also announced her qualification for the Olympic Trials.

"this one hit different. see you at olympic trials!!!!," the caption read.

"Just like trying to make smaller goals" - Suni Lee after suffering a kidney issue

When Lee was slowly moving toward complete recovery, she pushed people away and struggled to step out of bed. Depression kicked in and she eventually learned to get help from her near and dear ones. Her coach, Jess Graba, had her back throughout and snapped her back to reality whenever the latter couldn't herself.

Since then, the 21-year-old Olympian has learned to take one step at a time and progress with slow steps, focusing on smaller goals. She said:

"Just like trying to make smaller goals instead of just thinking about the Olympics right away. Just taking it day-by-day, step-by-step, not trying to make everything perfect right away," Lee told Olympics.com.

At the Olympic Trials in June, Suni Lee will be in contention with the likes of Simone Biles, and Kayla Dicello, among others.