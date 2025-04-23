Iowa wrestling transfer Massoma Endene makes his feelings known on why he chose program

Notable wrestler Massoma Endene has recently transferred to the Iowa Wrestling program from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He has shared his thoughts on why he chose the Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestling Club for his career.

Massoma Endene is a three-time D-III national champion and has now joined new additions from the transfer portal to the Iowa Hawkeyes club, Jordan Williams, Nasir Bailey, and Dean Peterson. The rising star is a graduate student and has a year of eligibility left, which he has decided to continue with the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program.

The 2024 and 2025 U-23 Pan American gold medalist in the 97 kg category recently appeared on FloSports' discussion and positively highlighted the key points on why he selected the Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestling Club for his future in the sport.

"After season was over, I was looking for RTC's to join. I luckily was given an opportunity to have another year with the whole JUCO ruling. So I just started looking at possible universities I could train at and if it worked out and Iowa came about."

He continued,

"I had the opportunity to train there and I know I could be around the best partners and have the opportunity to train at the RTC after. So it's not really a one-year thing for me. It's more like future, you know find a place I can settle in at and train for the next four, five, six years. So that's what really inspired me there."

The talented wrestler also participated in the 2024 U23 World Championships in Tirana, Albania, representing Team USA. He clinched the seventh position in the International competition.

Massoma Endene reflects on his passion for wrestling

Massoma Endene is one of the most notable wrestlers and has earned multiple accolades throughout his collegiate career. During his time with Iowa Lakes Community College, he was named a two-time NJCAA All-American. The wrestler shared his thoughts on his passion for the sport.

"I gave it all to God and to wrestling for bringing me where I am today, and I think knowing what wrestling has done for me has ultimately made me want to be the best I can be," he shared via themat.com

The Dallas, Texas, native furthermore expressed that he is "grateful" for the sport and wants to "keep on growing" through his career. He showed his dominance at the Division III level and won three titles. Endene was also the runner-up in the 2022 NJCAA wrestling competition. For the next season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the wrestling star will compete in the 197-pound category.

