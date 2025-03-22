"It's not bad for a 30-year-old"- Gable Steveson makes honest confession as he eyes 3rd NCAA Wrestling Championship Title

Gable Steveson returned to compete in the 2025 NCAA season and gave his take on returning to wrestling. The 24-year-old had left the sport to join WWE and later attempted a football career with the Buffalo Bills.

Steveson joined the Buffalo Bills in 2021 on a three-year contract as a defensive lineman. On August 27, 2024, the team released him while finalizing their 53-player roster.

In an interview shared on X (formerly Twitter) on March 22, Steveson opened up on his comeback and said:

"It's really cool. It's not bad for a 30-year-old to go out there and it's not bad for it for a six years senior to go out there and have a good time with his young homie. So, just showing them how to lead the way. And tomorrow's last step for that, and I could finally leave everything.I came here for this tournament and let the next generation take their time and do their thing."

Gable Steveson won two big matches to reach the 2025 NCAA Championship final. In the quarterfinals, Steveson defeated Cohlton Schultz from Arizona State 20-5 (with a technical fall). In the semifinals, he beat Owen Trephan from Lehigh with a 13-5 major decision.

These wins extended Steveson's winning streak to 70 matches in a row, bringing his career record with the Gophers to 103 wins and two losses.

Gable Steveson reflects on his wrestling dominance

Gable Steveson at the Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson is back in NCAA wrestling, competing in his final season after stepping away to explore other opportunities. The Olympic gold medalist now looks to reclaim his place as the top heavyweight in college wrestling.

During an NCAA press conference, the 24-year-old reflected on the motivation for his return to wrestling, he said:

“I want to finish off the tournament in dominating fashion. I did it for a long time. I can do it again. And I think this year I'm going to do it in such a way that people aren't even going to fathom what I'm about to do. But I let the wrestling speak for itself," Steveson said (as quoted by themat.com)

Further in the interview, the wrestler shared that while his future remains undecided, he did not rule out another attempt at professional football. However, Steveson concluded that for now, his focus remains on finishing this season with another NCAA title.

