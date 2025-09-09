"It's a lot harder than it seems"- Former coach John Cook reflects on trying out broadcasting after Nebraska Volleyball coaching career

Former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook has made his feelings known on working as a broadcaster after retirement from his coaching duties. Notably, Cook halted his chapter with the Huskers after the 2024 season, with Dani Busboom Kelly taking his place on the team.
Cook had a golden journey with the Nebraska side during his stint, a period in which the Huskers won four NCAA Championship titles and reached the finals of the national event eight times. Additionally, Cook also helped the Huskers bring 15 conference titles to their cabinet.
After the conclusion of this Nebraska stint, Cook stayed in the volleyball domain to take up a job as a broadcaster, more so as a volleyball analyst for the Big 10 Network.
Speaking about these duties in his recent conversation with volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller, Cook said that this job isn't as easy as it seems, especially with all the manpower and technical aspects involved. Cook said (via Omaha Supernovas, 1:26 onwards):
"It's a lot harder than it seems when you get on there because you got all these people talking to you while you watch the match and it's a lot going on."
Besides his broadcasting duties, the former Nebraska Volleyball coach, John Cook, has also joined the Omaha Supernovas as a co-owner, the team where Nuneviller plays.
John Cooks opens up about bringing former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason to the Omaha Supernovas
John Cook shared his thoughts on recruiting former Nebraska Volleyball captain Merritt Beason to the Omaha Supernovas. Notably, Beason played under Cook during her time at the Huskers.
Speaking at a press conference, Cook emphasized building a culture around a professional team like Supernovas, where people come from diverse cultural backgrounds, and added that the right individuals like Beason, can help build this culture due to her leadership. Cook said (via Hurrdat Sports, 7:55 onwards):
"When you have a college team, everybody's together, you are all there going to school and doing everything. So, it's easy to build a culture. On the pro level, you got everybody coming from different backgrounds."
"So how do you build a great culture? I've been watching the Kingdom about the Chiefs, and they talk about culture and getting the right guys and I think you have to get the right people, and Merritt is one of those right people. She's a leader, a great chemistry person, and takes care of everybody."
Notably, former Nebraska Volleyball player, Merritt Beason, competed for Atlanta Vibe in her first pro season after the conclusion of her collegiate career in 2024.