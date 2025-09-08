“We don't necessarily have a plan going in”- Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on adjusting lineups for matches

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about adjusting lineups for matches. Notably, the current Nebraska team has one of the largest rosters in collegiate volleyball, with 17 athletes, making it one of the strongest squads this year.

Kelly, who joined the Nebraska Volleyball program following the retirement of head coach John Cook, who led the team for 25 seasons, has transitioned into the role. Under her guidance, the team has played six games so far without losing any.

Following their latest victory against California by 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-12), Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on how there is no strict pre-game plan because matches can be unpredictable. She shared how the decisions are made based on flow of the match which also gives players confidence and experience, adding (1:46 onwards):

“We don't really talk about it before the game because you never know how a match is going to go and the flow. But you know, we talk about it in practice all week and we mix teams all week and make sure everybody's playing with everybody, so when we do decide to make a change everybody feels comfortable and it's not something that they haven't done before.”

“But yeah, we don't necessarily have a plan going in. It's a little bit more by feel and flow, and maybe we want to get some players more confidence, maybe we want to get some players more experience. So, it just depends,” she added.

Notably, Kelly was honored recently with a custom jacket for her first game at the Bob Devaney Sports Center by Harper Murray and Adidas team.

Dani Busboom Kelly discusses Nebraska Volleyball’s scoring against California

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on Nebraska Volleyball's scoring ability against California. In the same post-match press conference, she was asked what changed for them that made their offense better in the second set compared to the first. To which, Dani reacted, saying (0:24):

“Yeah. Oh, well thought we were pretty aggressive. Our setters made great choices and um I think we were trying to bounce balls in that first game and got blocked a couple times and then after that it's pretty pretty seamless.”

She also reflected on Nebraska Volleyball sweeping back-to-back games, stating that such victories are never easy. She added that winning against any opponent in that manner is particularly impressive. Earlier, on Friday, they secured a dominant victory over Wright State by 3-0 by 25-16, 25-16, 25-20.

The team is next set to play Utah on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, also known as John Cook Arena. On Saturday, Nebraska Volleyball will face Grand Canyon. Both matches are part of the Husker Invitational.

