Prominent outside hitter, Harper Murray, has expressed her thoughts on being the face of the Nebraska Volleyball program. Through her postgame press conference, she highlighted her appreciation and the strain that comes with being a part of the successful volleyball program.

Two-time All-American Harper Murray has achieved notable success with the Nebraska Volleyball team. She was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023, 2024 and 2025. In 2024, she was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team, NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team and was the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player.

The outside hitter recently appeared in the postgame press conference after the Nebraska Volleyball team defeated South Dakota State in four straight sets at Ord High School in Nebraska. She shared her thoughts on being the face of the prestigious program and highlighted the team's collective accomplishments for her success.

"I mean it's a lot of pressure but at the same time I'm just really grateful I've done a lot of work to get here and obviously I wouldn't be this successful without everyone around me so it's just been really really exciting to see the growth of our sport too and I'm really proud that I can lead some of that," she said. [4:39 onwards]

In her sophomore season, the athlete led the team in kills and had the team high service aces. In 2023, she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year.

Harper Murray reflects on Nebraska Volleyball culture after undergoing coaching changes

During her interview with Hurrdat Sports, along with former head coach John Cook, in March 2025, Harper Murray reflected on the stability of the culture of the Nebraska Volleyball program after undergoing coaching changes.

"We trust him [John Cook] to put us in good hands. I think that just goes to show our trust for him and our coaching staff and they're all still staying. So that means a lot to us and we still have the same core group. So it's just nice to know that we're still going to have that same core group and we can still keep that culture," she shared [2:46 onwards]

AVCA Hall of Famer, former head coach John Cook, retired after 25 years. Under his tutelage, the Nebraska team won four NCAA Championships, made 8 NCAA Finals appearances and 12 NCAA semifinal appearances. In January 2025, former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly was named the head coach.

