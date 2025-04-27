"It's been unbelievable"- Ex Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook opens up about post-retirement love from Husker fans

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook shared how he has been feeling love from Huskers fans more after retiring. Cook was in attendance at the Nebraska football game in the spring exhibition.
The ex-Nebraska volleyball head coach has had one of the most storied coaching careers. He served the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons, winning four NCAA titles, and concluded his career 722-103, the best winning percentage (.875) for any Division I program over these years. He led five volleyball athletes to the Olympics and 72 players to AVCA All-Americans.
As the 2024 season ended with the Huskers' loss in the semi-finals against Penn State, Cook stepped down from his head coaching role to hand over the duties to Dani Busboom Kelly. Now enjoying his retirement, the 68-year-old recently touched down in Lincoln for the spring exhibition of Nebraska football.
In an off-field interview, Cook explained that he has had the time to feel the love fans show to Nebraska, especially his former volleyball team, after retiring from the program.
"Ever since I've retired I have really felt the love. You have no idea when you are in the grind and just trying to win every day. Now I see the appreciation and love the people have for Nebraska and Nebraska Volleyball. It's been unbelievable."
Kelly, who now coaches the Huskers volleyball, was Cook's assistant in Nebraska in 2015. That year, the team won the Nationals in Omaha.
Ex-Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook expressed his feelings about none of his tutees entering the transfer portal
Ex-Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook was not only a coach to his mentees but a father figure. Even after his retirement, he continues to share good bonds with the current and former collegiate Nebraska players. In an interview with Huurdat Sports, Cook shared how happy he was to see no player in the transfer portal and deduced that his retirement decision came at the perfect time.
"Yeah another reason I felt that the timing was good because I felt really good about this group and everybody was happy to be here and it would be a good time to transition and again I told you there was a masterclass in how this went down and look at some of these other programs that had coaching changes, I mean they're decimated," he said. (beginning 4:35)
After his farewell, the Nebraska Board of Regents mutually named the home of Nebraska Volleyball, John Cook Arena. It was